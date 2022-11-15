Eugenio Mastrandrea (‘From Scratch’) on portraying a dying man: ‘Your mind knows that you’re acting, but your body doesn’t’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s been it’s been a lot of things. It’s been an amazing journey; the character and the story and this experience,” declares Italian actor Eugenio Mastrandrea on what starring in the hit Netflix limited series “From Scratch” has meant to him personally. For our recent webchat he adds, “but it’s been tough, I mean the sickness part,” about the unexpected impact that portraying a man dying with cancer has had on him both emotionally and physically. “I was feeling sad, we were in LA,” he recalls, “and [co-star] Lucia [Sardo] came to me and said, ‘honey, you’re a portraying a person that’s dying from cancer. Remember that your mind knows that you’re acting, but your body doesn’t and so your body is reacting is reacting like a cancer patient.’ In my in my body it’s been very difficult portraying him. I ended the production and I was physically exhausted.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “From Scratch,” Zoe Saldana portrays Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, an American student studying in Florence, Italy, who meets and falls in love with Lino (Mastrandrea), a Sicilian chef. After Amy and Lino embark on building a life together in Los Angeles, Lino is blindsided by devastating news about his health, which threatens the couple’s future, but ultimately brings their two very different families together. The eight episode limited series was co-created by showrunner Attica Locke and her sister Tembi Locke, and is based on Tembi’s true-story memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home.” The series’ excellent ensemble cast also features Danielle Deadwyler (“Station Eleven,” “Till”) as Amy’s sister Zora (a character loosely based on Attica Locke herself), Kellita Smith, Keith David and Judith Scott as Amy’s parents and stepmother, and Sardo, Paride Benassai and Roberta Rigano as Lino’s Sicilian parents and sister.

While Mastrandrea is an established actor in Italy, working in theater and on-screen for the last decade, “From Scratch” is his American television breakthrough as global audiences are discovering him for the first time. He fondly recalls the audition process and particularly the day he won the role. “To be honest, I didn’t think this was going to be my role,” he smiles. “But when I read the audition scenes, I had a feeling and I said, ‘okay, this is something I can do.’ I mean, this is something that I have things to bring in with this character, so I was kind of serene while auditioning. I did several auditions and then, when I got the amazing news, yeah, it was as if someone had punched me!”

