‘Euphoria’ editors on their Emmy-nominated collaboration: ‘Four minds are better than one’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When it came time to edit the final two episodes of “Euphoria” Season 2, editors Julio C. Perez, Laura Zempel, Nikola Boyanov and Aaron I. Butler knew the show’s complicated structure would benefit from their collective skills.

“They were of such one piece that we screened them internally together back-to-back just to know, ‘Okay, does this feel better here? Does this feel better here? What needs what?’ It was like a hive mind – we all knew the footage, we all knew what we were aiming towards, and because we all brought different experiences to the episodes, we were able to work off of each other,” Zempel says of how the team came together. “So it was the best of all worlds where we can all bring our collective minds to these episodes and, hopefully, enhance them because four minds are better than one.”

Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, “Euphoria” exploded in its second season, becoming not just HBO’s biggest hit since “Game of Thrones” in terms of viewership but also winning favor with the Television Academy. The show landed 16 nominations overall, including Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actress for Zendaya (who won in the category for Season 1), and Best Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for Perez, Zempel, Boyanov, and Butler. The quartet is nominated for the season’s penultimate episode, “The Theater and Its Double,” a complicated affair that weaves numerous time periods together during a school play produced by Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow).

“This episode is so rooted in Lexi – we even have her voice-over narrating parts of the episode, which the show has never done before,” Zempel says in our exclusive video interview. “So the episode just at its base level was a big shift and so we had to find ways to support that.”

Lexi’s play is “basically Lexi’s view of the world. So if Lexi’s picturing herself as the main character in a movie, in our minds, our understanding of Lexi is like, Lexi is going to picture herself in something that would be on the Criterion Channel,” Zempel adds, noting how the episode’s music choices – French New Wave, reflected the vibe the editors were trying to achieve.

“It’s one of the main things that helps this episode stands apart from the other ones,” Zempel adds. “All of our choices are how can we support this to make it feel realistic and authentic to our characters?”

“Euphoria” is often described as cinematic in its visual style and approach – Levinson has previously cited the work of Paul Thomas Anderson as a major influence on the initial episodes of the series. Perez, who serves as what the team calls its “supervising editor” helps keep Levinson’s instincts and preferences at the forefront in the editing room.

“We do want a filmic approach in our process,” he says of the so-called cinematic style of “Euphoria.” “In our aesthetic compass, our values, the way we do our job, the way we think, is we can be very influenced by films and cinema, we do a lot of research, watching movies, talking about movies. Also, a lot of the model of how to work together in a highly collaborative, collective environment was influenced by my experience in independent filmmaking, specifically documentary, where I’d be in a room with four editors together. I think that sort of collective spirit, common purpose – all of us really enjoy working together, just exchanging and throwing ideas back and forth – was built off of a film model.”

But, Perez says, just because that’s how they approach the material, it doesn’t mean “Euphoria” isn’t also just great television. “We’re super excited to be working in a series context. So very honored to be doing a television show,” he says. “But we also love injecting those cinematic values and experiences into the work itself because it’s just who we are as a team.”

