Eva Birthistle (‘Bad Sisters’) on why her character is ‘a lot more complex than I first gave her credit for’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I had to do a bit more searching and digging to try and get to, I suppose, the core of who she really is,” remembers actress Eva Birthistle about how she connected with her character Ursula in the Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters.” “She’s a lot more complex than I think I first gave her credit for.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Bad Sisters” tells the story of the five title siblings. One of them is married to an abusive man known to the clan as “the prick” (Claes Bang), so the other four plot his demise. Ursula is one of those four would-be killers, joining the scheme after her brother-in-law tricks her into sending him a racy photo, then threatens to tell her husband about her extramarital affair.

Birthistle actually wasn’t drawn to the Ursula character at first, but “once I started to pick away at it and talk to [co-creator and co-star Sharon Horgan] and discuss who she is and where she fits in the family and why she behaves the way that she does, it all came to life.” She worked with Horgan and her co-stars to develop an understanding of their characters and how their family relationships developed.

“Ursula would’ve left home at quite a young age to go to nursing college,” she posits, “and then she had her family quite young.” But she eventually fell out of love with her husband: “When did it go wrong, and why did it go wrong? We talked about the pressures of couples with kids and trying to hold down jobs, that they’re like ships in the night and they don’t spend much time with each other.”

Birthistle feels her character’s marriage has probably run its course, and in season two, “I think actually she needs to go and have a bit of fun and explore herself and her new life and enjoy not being in a relationship.” That said, “I always kind of think Sharon comes up with much better ideas than I do. I’m just happy with probably anything she’ll put on the page. I’ll go, oh that’s really good, that’s much better than what I thought of. So I’m excited to see the scripts.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?