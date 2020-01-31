Evan Peters’ ‘American Horror Story’ characters ranked worst to best: Tate Langdon, Kai Anderson, Charles Manson …

Evan Peters, alongside Sarah Paulson, has become a staple of the “American Horror Story” franchise to the point that it was jarring to see him not appear in the show’s most recent season, “1984.” Audiences first obsessed over Peters’ presence in the first year of “AHS” as Tate Langdon, a sociopathic teen with a sensitive side, especially when it came to his love for Violet (Taissa Farmiga). In the next three seasons, we would see Peters portray misunderstood characters like inmate Kit Walker in “Asylum,” frat boy-turned-Frankenstein creation Kyle Spencer in “Coven,” and freak show performer Jimmy Darling in “Freak Show.” Tour our photos above to see all of Peters’ “AHS” characters ranked worst to best.

As “American Horror Story” transitioned to the post-Jessica Lange era, Peters would increasingly play more eccentric characters. He certainly stood out as hotel developer/serial killer Mr. March in “Hotel,” later returning for “Apocalypse.” He would then play a dual role in “Roanoke” due to the nature of the season, as actor Rory Monahan who in turn played gay slaveowner Edward Mott.

“Cult” would be Peters’ most accomplished work yet as cult leader Kai Anderson. He also played a myriad of leaders throughout history, from Jesus Christ to Charles Manson, disappearing into each and every role. His performance in “Cult” earned him a Critics’ Choice Award nomination. Finally, in “Apocalypse,” we saw Peters have fun as snarky hairdresser Mr. Gallant and robotics engineer Jeff Pfister.

Unlike many of his co-stars, Peters has not yet earned an Emmy nomination for his work on “American Horror Story.” He has, however, done very well at our very own Gold Derby Awards, picking up bids for his performances for “Murder House,” “Asylum,” “Freak Show” and “Cult.”

The wide swath of his work also earned him a Gold Derby nomination last year for Best TV Movie/Mini Actor of the Decade. With news of Paulson returning to “American Horror Story” for the upcoming 10th season, we can only hope to see Peters show up in some form to celebrate a decade of the horror anthology series.

