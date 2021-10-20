Evan Peters’ 5 best ‘American Horror Story’ characters, ranked

Evan Peters has been in more seasons of FX’s “American Horror Story” than any other male actor, appearing in all of them except for Season 9, “AHS: 1984.” (Sarah Paulson matches his track record for female actors.) After winning an Emmy this fall for HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” Peters returned to “AHS” during the long-awaited pandemic-delayed Season 10, “Double Feature: Red Tide.” Over the past decade, nearly all of his characters have stuck with viewers (we’re going to pretend Jeff Pfister didn’t exist). But what are his absolute best? Below, we’ve narrowed down the list to Evan Peters’ five best “American Horror Story” characters of all time. Agree or disagree with our picks? Be sure to sound off in the comments section.

1. Kai Anderson (“Cult”) — For his role as an alt right-inspired cult leader with blue hair and a Cheetos fixation, Peters earned lead actor nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and our own Gold Derby Awards. “Cult” was a unique installment in that it relied more on realistic scares (killer clowns, killer bees, killer cult members) than supernatural horrors, which made Kai all the more frightening. Can you imagine this powerful egomaniac as your next-door neighbor?

2. Tate Langdon (“Murder House” & “Apocalypse”) — The original ghost with a heart of gold, Tate was fans’ big introduction to Peters in the first cycle of “American Horror Story.” Even though Tate was a sociopath who died while shooting up his school, we just couldn’t get enough of his love story with Violet (Taissa Farmiga). Viewers were reunited with the lovebirds nearly a decade later when the witches of “Apocalypse” traveled to the “Murder House” to try to learn how to kill the antichrist.

3. James Patrick March (“Hotel” & “Apocalypse”) — The vampire-and-ghost-themed “Hotel” offered Peters his first chance to be a purely unsympathetic villain, as serial killer March. The privileged oil businessman enjoyed twirling his mustache as he killed his way to the top, including his own wife The Countess (Lady Gaga) when she betrayed him. Peters truly got a kick out of playing this character, thanks no doubt to March’s unique transatlantic accent.

4. Kit Walker (“Asylum”) — Unlike the other performances mentioned above where Peters was the main villain, he portrayed a victim in “Asylum,” a man falsely accused of killing his wife. Kit was sentenced to a sanitarium where he quickly earned the sympathies of his fellow inmates as well as audiences at home. The character became best friends with journalist Lana Winters (Paulson) as they struggled to survive, with his journey bringing him face-to-face with monsters and aliens.

5. Austin Sommers (“Double Feature: Red Tide”) — Peters fully embraced his wacky side as Austin, a playwright who travels to the small New England town of Provincetown, Massachusetts every winter for a little R&R&B — rest and relaxation and blood-sucking. He and his partner in crime, novelist Belle Noir (Frances Conroy), gain their immense talent by taking black pills, but a side effect causes them to need to drink human blood. Austin also had a penchant for singing karaoke and performing in drag.