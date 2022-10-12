Vote for Evan Peters’ best performance ever: ‘Dahmer,’ ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘American Horror Story’ … ? [POLL]

Evan Peters is getting some of the strongest reviews of his career for his role as the titular serial killer in Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” But do YOU think “Dahmer” is Evan Peters‘ best performance ever? Remember, the 35-year-old actor just won an Emmy Award in 2021 for playing Detective Colin Zabel in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.” And he first entered the zeitgeist thanks to his various beloved characters on FX’s “American Horror Story.” Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice down in the comments section.

Peters got his start as a child actor, with his first big role being Jesse Varon in ABC’s sci-fi cult show “Invasion.” After a hurricane hits Florida, Jesse and his family watch as water-based aliens start taking over the bodies of some of the citizens of their small town. The show’s early cancellation was perhaps a blessing in disguise for Peters, as he went on to do guest work on various TV shows including “Without a Trace,” “Monk,” “House” and “The Office.”

In 2011, he joined up with the inaugural “American Horror Story” cast where he soon jumped from character to character for the better part of a decade. Some of his most talked-about roles on Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series include troubled teen-turned-ghost Tate Langdon in “AHS: Murder House,” abduction survivor Kit Walker in “AHS: Asylum,” Jimmy Darling, aka Lobster Boy, in “AHS: Freak Show,” serial killer James March in “AHS: Hotel,” cult leader Kai Anderson in “AHS: Cult” and vampiric drag queen Austin Sommers in “AHS: Double Feature.”

On the big screen, Peters has played Quicksilver in several “X-Men” movies, though the actor is perhaps best known for his TV work. Case in point: Peters became an Emmy winner in 2021 thanks to his role as the lovable Detective Colin Zabel in “Mare of Easttown.” His character is called in to assist a fellow detective, the titular Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), as she investigates a young girl’s murder. Although Mare is initially reluctant to accept his help, Colin soon warms her over and their relationship even turns flirtatious. Later, Colin’s life takes a shocking turn when he gets too close to the killer.

On September 21, Netflix released “Dahmer” onto its streaming platform and it became a monster (pun intended) hit. As of this writing, the show is the #2 original American production in Netflix’s history, behind only “Stranger Things 4.” Through a series of flashbacks, Peters shows how Dahmer grew into the infamous serial killer that terrorized Milwaukee in the 1980s and 1990s. Peters is at his best when interacting with Lionel Dahmer (Richard Jenkins), Dahmer’s ever-supportive father, and Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash), Dahmer’s neighbor who repeatedly reports him to the police, to no avail.