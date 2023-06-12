Evan Peters (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) on how listening to music and freewriting helped him enter the mind of a serial killer [Exclusive Video Interview]

Portraying notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflix’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” was a massive undertaking for Evan Peters, but it wasn’t the only role he took on on the 10-part series. He also served as an executive producer on the true crime drama, stepping into that position for the first time in his career (he had previously acted as a producer on the 10th installment of the “American Horror Story” anthology series, “Double Feature”). Part of the reason the 36-year-old chose to wear that hat on this project is that he wanted to be able to help set the show’s tone.

“I was really brought in after most of the scripts were written. And Ryan [Murphy] approached me with possibly playing the part, and I think I was very nervous about it. But I sort of just said, ‘I’m interested in doing it, but I do feel like it needs to be quite a tonal shift from the things we worked on before,'” Peters tells Gold Derby during a recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). “And it was really more of a kind of onset, creative producing, maybe more [aimed] towards helping with picking the right props and wardrobe, and working very closely with our amazing DP, Jason McCormick, and all the directors, and just sort of helping [ensure] that there was a through line of a very matter-of-fact, sort of stripped-down tone.”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the first iteration of the “Monster” anthology series from co-creators Murphy and Ian Brennan and dramatizes the dark and disturbing story of the titular serial killer and sex offender. While it delves into the stories of some of Dahmer’s victims — he killed 17 boys and young men between 1978 and 1991 — as well as into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the nefarious psychopath to go on a multiyear killing spree, it also depicts his life from childhood to early adulthood and explores possible reasons for his devolution into a murderer.

As you might be able to imagine, understanding the intricacies of Dahmer’s downward spiral was also of great importance to Peters. “I think that [his behavior] really just develops and deteriorates into a compulsion, mixed with his alcoholism, and he just can’t control it, and he loses himself completely. And I think he didn’t start that way,” the Emmy-winning “Mare of Easttown” alum says. “So I think it was important to help try to map out that arc and that deterioration. And that was very helpful, especially in the younger years when he hasn’t committed any of these atrocities. I think it was intense to play.”

If the role itself wasn’t already challenging enough, Peters, who plays Dahmer roughly from the ages of 17 to 34, also had to navigate the series’ nonlinear story structure. For him, this meant having to keep track of where his character’s head is at at all times in the story, so that he could slip in and out of timelines with as much ease as possible. While he credits the show’s script supervisors, as well as the hair, makeup and costume departments for having offered tremendous guidance in this regard, there is one other resource of which he made use to get into character throughout production.

“Music is very helpful for stuff like that, the music of the time period or things that sort of make you feel a certain way or whatever the character is going through at any given moment — I find that that can be incredibly helpful to put you in the right frame of mind,” the actor divulges. “So stuff that you’re listening to in the ’90s era is completely different from the ’70s era, when he’s 17 years old. So playing around with that, I think, was really helpful.”

But music isn’t the only thing that helped Peters embody his character. He also practiced freewriting in order to enter Dahmer’s mindset. “Especially on this [project], I think it was incredibly important to continue to check in with myself and see where I was at, so that I could figure out how to sort of make that match where the character was at at any given day of shooting. So it was a very helpful process,” he explains. “It’s just sort of getting out all these different things that you think about throughout the day, or whatever you’re going to need to think about that day. It could be preparation as well!”

