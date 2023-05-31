Eve Hewson (‘Bad Sisters’): ‘The more the story goes on, the funnier it gets, the more bonkers it gets’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Having grown up in this business now for like 12 years and reading so many scripts, I had never read characters like the characters that I grew up with, the people that I went to school with and my friends and the people that raised me,” says actress Eve Hewson about the impact the “Bad Sisters” scripts had on her. And regarding her role as Becka, “it felt like something I really wanted to do because I knew how special it was to be able to play a character like her.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Hewson above.

“Bad Sisters” follows the five Garvey siblings. One of them, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), is married to the abusive John Paul (Claes Bang), so the other four plot to save her by murdering him. Becka is the youngest of the clan, who is still getting her life together and fights for the respect of her older sisters. “The more the story goes on, the funnier it gets, the more bonkers it gets, the more ridiculous it gets,” Hewson explains. “But then you become completely invested because you understand why they’re doing what they’re doing.”

The series “has a beautiful mix of drama, but also delicious joy to it,” but it was a challenge at times navigating the show’s seriocomic tone. “With comedy there’s so much more rhythm to it, and if it’s not funny, if you don’t deliver the line in a funny way, no one’s gonna laugh and you know you suck,” she points out. Meanwhile, drama is less immediate, so “you’re not really sure how it’s gonna turn out in the edit … so I found it challenging to be able to hit those notes with the comedy in the scene and then go into the depth of the character and the reality of the situation.”

But overall, “I’m so proud, truly, of this show. I think it’s such an incredible show. What it’s saying is so great, but also it’s so entertaining and it makes people happy.” And it’s returning for a second season. “I would like to see her flirt with more men at bars. I think she’s good at that,” Hewson suggests about Becka’s future. But she has “absolutely no idea what [co-creator Sharon Horgan] has written.” Nevertheless, “we start in September, and I genuinely can’t wait to get back with all the girls and see what she’s come up with. I think it’ll be good.”

