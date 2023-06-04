Everything to know about ‘MasterChef’ Season 13, titled ‘MasterChef: United Tastes of America’

“MasterChef” is returning for Season 13 and we have all the details about the summer’s most-watched cooking show. The 12th season finale aired back in September 2022, when viewers saw Gordon Ramsay crown Dara Yu the youngest champ in “MasterChef” history. (See the winners list.) This season will divide the contestants up by region, with the Top 20 comprised of five cheftestants from the Northeast, MidWest, West and South. Ultimately, there will still be just one winner of the $250,000 prize and MasterChef trophy.

Here’s everything to know so far about the upcoming “MasterChef” Season 13, including the premiere date. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new information is revealed.

SEE Joe Bastianich (‘MasterChef: United Tastes of America’): ‘We celebrate the diversity of the people that make up our country’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When will it air?

The Season 13 premiere of this “United Tastes of America” installment was Wednesday, May 24, 2023 on FOX. That’s typically about the time when the show begins airing (aside from 2020 when there was no season), so it’s not surprising to see the network sticking to its regular schedule. The summer’s most-watched cooking show will air from 8:00 – 9:02 PM ET/PT.

SEE ‘MasterChef’ winners list: All seasons

Who are the cast members?

The Top 20 Season 13 cheftestants will be revealed throughout four audition episodes on Fox. Throughout the audition stages, five home cooks from the Northeast, MidWest, West and South will advance. Read our recaps for Episode 1 and Episode 2 to see who has advanced so far.

Who are the judges?

Ramsay is back for Season 13 along with Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich. This fan-fave trio has been together since Season 9 in 2018. While Ramsay has judged all 12 seasons of the competition series, Sánchez only joined the panel full-time in Season 8 and Bastianich returned in Season 9 after originally judging Seasons 1-5.

SEE ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Winners Ranked Worst To Best (All Seasons)

Will there be guest judges?

Yes. So far we can reveal four guest judges from the audition rounds: Daphne Oz for the Northeast auditions, Graham Elliot for the Midwest auditions, Susan Feniger for the West auditions and Tiffany Derry for the South auditions.

What does the winner receive?

The successful contestant who outcooks all of his or her competitors will win the “MasterChef” title, a $250,000 grand prize, and the MasterChef trophy. Game on!