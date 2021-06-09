4 TV showrunners on ridding Hollywood of toxic workplaces: ‘Kindness is productive’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“What I’ve really learned is to just embrace the camaraderie. You can really run a very kind and respectful company, but that starts with you,” says “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke about what it takes to successfully lead a TV production. We talked to Kripke along with Billy Ray (“The Comey Rule”), Ben Winston (“Friends: The Reunion”), and Suzan-Lori Parks (“Genius: Aretha”) for our “Meet the Experts” TV showrunners panel. Watch our group discussion above. Click on each name to watch that person’s individual chat.

“That whole myth that you have to be just this huge asshole … is not just outdated, but it probably never quite worked that well,” Kripke adds. “People just really thrive with communication.” Parks is also glad that “the asshole boss thing is on its way out, and hopefully it will take some other outmoded leadership styles with it, or even expand our idea of who has the right to be in charge.” Because television is such an inherently collaborative medium, she tells her own team, “Your opportunity is my opportunity.”

A happy set is good for morale, but “I also think kindness is productive,” Ray explains. “You’ve got to draw the best out of the people that are around you. I’m not playing the parts, I’m not hanging the lights, I’m not writing the music. I need all of those artists and craftspeople to deliver me their absolute best. I think they’ll do that at the most optimum level if they’re inspired and if they’re treated with respect.”

For Winston, “I’m always very aware of what I don’t know … I hope that in the shows that we make, I surround myself with people who actually often will go, ‘That is a terrible idea.'” He’s reminded of how proud he was of the closing moments of “Friends: The Reunion” only to hear from his assistant that they should cut the whole segment. After his initial disappointment, he decided that she was right.

“It’s so important that there’s people around you that you let join in the process,” Winston explains. “It’s very important that you open those doors. You listen, you have an open heart to them, and actually realize the stuff that you don’t know much more than the stuff that you do.”

