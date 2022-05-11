Faith Hill (‘1883’): ‘I had to embrace the tragedy’ of playing a wife and mother in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Chances do not come about this often to do something so special,” exclaims Faith Hill about her role as Margaret Dutton in “1883,” the hit prequel series to Paramount’s “Yellowstone.” The limited series follows the Dutton family as they travel from Tennessee to Montana, settling on the land that will eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch. The series gave the five-time Grammy winner the opportunity to act alongside her husband, singer and actor Tim McGraw, who stars as Margaret’s husband James Dutton. Check out our exclusive video chat with Hill above.

Hill does not hold back when it comes to talking about the often harsh conditions that the actors had to endure, but she says that those hardships made it easier to get inside her character. “Every part of that lifestyle is hard, hard work,” she says. “This show could not have been brought to life the way it was without everyone who trained us, created the sets and the wardrobe. It put us into the place. It put us there.”

One of the show’s most important relationships is between Margaret and her oldest child Elsa (Isabel May). The series portrays Margaret as fiercely protective, yet ultimately supportive of Elsa’s more rebellious choices. Hill drew on her own relationship with her three daughters as well as her relationship with her mother to portray that dynamic. “Teenage daughters and moms have a very unique relationship,” she argues. “As a mom watching a teenage daughter have that type of freedom…that goes back to the writing as well. It was just so incredibly poetic.”

The role of Margaret required his to tackle some difficult emotional material, a challenge that the actress says she welcomed. “I had to embrace the tragedy of it,” she says. “I wouldn’t have been present to experience what was happening, and it was tough. I’m not going to lie.” However, she says that she was surprised by how much she missed playing Margaret once filming wrapped. “I couldn’t wait for it end because we were all so tired and exhausted, and it was challenging,” she recalls. “But then when we got home, I went through a couple of weeks of just complete depression. It’s like someone had been taken away from me.”

Playing Margaret also created a desire to return to simpler times, something that Hill argues is part of the appeal of the series. “I wish every single person had the opportunity to live off the land,” she argues. “There’s something about being outside and working outside and cooking and getting that connection to the earth. There’s just nothing like it.”

