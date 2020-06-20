Father’s Day: 16 best Oscar-winning dad performances, including Gregory Peck, Dustin Hoffman, Christopher Plummer [PHOTOS]

How would you like to spend a special Father’s Day with your dad? Here’s a suggestion — why not sit down for a couple of hours and watch one of these movies that’s all about fathers, both terrific and horrible? Our ranked photo gallery above includes many fine suggestions, all of which feature an Oscar-winning performance by an actor who plays a father where that role was pivotal to the plot.

Though there are thousands of films in which one character happens to be a father, you won’t find them all on this list. Besides the fact that these 16 films contain a paternal performance that won an Academy Award, they show a wide array of what it means to be a father. There’s the courageous father (“Life Is Beautiful,” “Beginners”), the inspirational dad (“Hud,” “To Kill a Mockingbird”), the loving father (“The Champ,” “Kramer vs. Kramer”) and even the monstrous father (“Affliction,” “There Will Be Blood”). Lead and supporting actors include Daniel Day-Lewis, Dustin Hoffman, Gregory Peck, Henry Fonda, Marlon Brando, James Coburn, Christopher Plummer and more.

Guaranteed, these 16 films are worth watching with your dad. And who knows? He may recognize himself in one of them (hopefully just the good ones, though). Click through our photo gallery for the Top 16 best Oscar-winning movie performances, and see if your favorites made the cut.

Original text by Tom O’Brien.

