Felicity Morris (‘The Tinder Swindler’ writer, director) on her Emmy-nominated documentary: ‘You can’t make this up’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Films that I’ve made have been about people who have been thrown into a wild, you-can’t-make-this-up kind of story,” says “The Tinder Swindler” writer and director, Felicity Morris. “For me, the best part of [documentary filmmaking] is that you get to go into these peoples’ homes. They trust you with their stories. If you were scripting it as a movie, you couldn’t make it up any better.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The Netflix documentary spotlights a group of women who were the victims of a dating app based swindler. They joined forces in an attempt to hunt down the con artist who calls himself Simon Leviev and recover the millions of dollars that were stolen from them. The film is nominated for five Emmys including Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

“We heard about the story because Cecilie [Fjellhøy] had gone to the press in Norway,” Morris explains. “We interviewed the three Norwegian VG journalists. Cecilie had gone to the police. They essentially said there was nothing that they could do. They were kind of blaming her for what happened. She thought, ‘How can I stop this man from doing what he’s doing?’ She knew deep down inside if he was doing it to her he was probably doing it to other women. So she went to the press and VG wrote an amazing article. That was how we found it.”

Throughout the film, the director worked with her colleagues to brilliantly weave in images of technology the women used to communicate with Simon. “We wanted the people watching to feel like they were in the phone,” she says. “In those early days of a relationship, when you’re messaging someone and you’re hoping they’re going to message you back, and you get that little ping on your WhatsApp. It’s sort of a little dopamine hit. All of those elements we really wanted the audience to understand and experience. As things grew darker, those pings were more sinister.”

Morris goes on to elaborate more about the filmmaking process before discussing her bizarre interaction with Simon himself. She states, “He was saying he would like to be involved. We said, well let’s speak to your lawyers because we wanted a release form signed. Then the conversation went very quiet. Simon, about six months later got back in touch. I woke up to 23 WhatsApp messages from him one morning. He sent me all of these news articles essentially saying that Netflix was paying him millions of dollars to take part in a documentary series about his life. About him being an entrepreneur. About how he’s made money from bitcoin and property. And I sent a voice note back saying, ‘Hi Simon, that sounds exciting, is that our documentary that you’re talking about?’ I think he thought if he said it we would just believe it.”

