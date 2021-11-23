RSVP now for December 1: Film breakthrough performers panel with stars of ‘Belfast,’ ‘In the Heights,’ ‘The Tender Bar’

Three of this year’s breakthrough performers in top films join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Oscar and guild contenders. Each person from these films will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, December 1, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“The Tender Bar”: Daniel Ranieri

Synopsis: A boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar.

“Belfast”: Jude Hill

Synopsis: A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

“In the Heights”: Gregory Diaz IV

Synopsis: A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

