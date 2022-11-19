‘Meet the Experts’ Film Cinematographers roundtable panel: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Nanny,’ ‘Till,’ ‘Women Talking’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When “Nanny” cinematographer Rina Yang shoots TV shows “I think we framed differently … We might go a little tighter” for a project that’s going to end up on the small screen. That’s the question these days when it comes to shooting projects. Your film or TV show could be seen on a giant movie screen, on a 4K television set, on a 10-inch tablet, right down to a pocket-sized smartphone. Does that affect one’s approach to the photography? We asked Yang as well as James Friend (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), Bobby Bukowski (“Till”) and Luc Montpellier (“Women Talking”) as part of our “Meet the Experts” Film Cinematographers panel. Watch our roundtable discussion above. Click on each name above to watch that individual person’s solo chat.

Bukowski agrees with Yang about the differences of television photography where “people could fill up the screen more,” but when it comes to feature films, “I think you can’t be dictated by the size of your frame … You have to work with the story and tell us the best story with the best tools that you can.” So “I don’t really design or anything but what this film calls for.”

Friend doesn’t much take it into consideration either. “I don’t ever deliver an image for one platform because some of my favorite pictures in the world that have been shot on 65-millimeter film or alternatively anamorphic, they look great on television, and they look great on an iPad,” he explains. “The film should dictate the size of the shot to me and the coverage. And, you know, when you’re lining a shot up and looking through a lens, you know instinctually what’s right for the story.” So “I approach everything like it’s going to be seen on an IMAX screen or eventually on an iPad.”

Montpellier does consider the question when shooting a film. For instance, he did check to see how “Women Talking” would render on his iPhone. “But it didn’t really drive me into making changes. We very much made every decision for the big screen.” That said, television technology has come a long way to where “you almost have a very theatrical environment in your house,” So “it doesn’t really impact me as well.” Whatever the medium, what’s most important is to serve whatever story you’re telling, no matter how it will be experienced by audiences after the fact.

