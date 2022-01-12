RSVP now for January 19: Film composers panel with ‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘Candyman,’ ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Encanto,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’

Five top composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Academy Awards and guild contenders. Each person from these films is now on the Oscar shortlist. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, January 19, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Being the Ricardos:” Daniel Pemberton

Synopsis: Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

“Candyman”: Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Synopsis: A sequel to the horror film Candyman (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

“Don’t Look Up”: Nicholas Britell

Synopsis: Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

“Encanto”: Germaine Franco

Synopsis: A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”: Carter Burwell

Synopsis: A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.

