Meet the Experts: Film costume designers roundtable: ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ ‘Till’ and ‘Women Talking’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

A main character’s outfit might catch your eye and be the focus of a scene, but the wardrobe on dozens — sometimes hundreds — of background performers are just as important and fun to design.

“I love dressing background,” Quita Alfred (“Women Talking”) tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Film Costume Designers panel roundtable with Emma Fryer (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”) and Marci Rodgers (“Till”). “Background is so important to the feel of a film because it can be seamless and you don’t notice it but you’re enjoying the film and it paints a picture, or it can be really jarring, which is when we haven’t done our job correctly. I find the enthusiasm of the people who do that kind of work infectious. It’s almost like painting. I love it. I love getting them all together and having a room full of clothes. It’s almost like you and your girlfriends getting ready for a dance or something. It’s such an important element and it can say a lot too. You can differentiate. You can have your lead characters stand out or you can tell a different story by blending them. You can tell a story about anachronism – things that work in a good way and things that don’t, things that are jarring. I love it. I love doing big, big crowds.”

All three worked with a lot of background actors on their films. Alfred dressed a whole community of Mennonite women. Fryer had wedding and party scenes. Rodgers had to outfit the hundreds mourners who attended Emmett Till‘s (Jalyn Hall) wake and contrasting communities in Chicago and Mississippi.

“My process was to assign a bit of a backstory. The wake is a broader scene, but what I really appreciated how Money, Miss., looked and how the background looked,” Rodgers says. “They didn’t feel dated. There was a migration, and truly just exemplifying Black excellence, and that was important to me. When I did the pulling of the costumes, obviously I had a team … but I did go through each of the racks [at costume houses] just based off the information that I had immersed myself in … that may not have fit in the overall world. You start with the overall world and then you extract, or at least I extract, based off a character in background.”

Fryer does the same research for background artists as she does for the main cast, creating mood boards for them as well. “You’re painting a whole picture with your main cast and your background, definitely,” she notes. “Every job, the background [performers] are very important and the attention to detail to background is as important as your main cast. You never know where the camera is gonna go. You could end up with someone in the background who is really very well featured, so it’s so important you’re really happy with everyone from top to bottom and you’ve so clearly thought that through.”

