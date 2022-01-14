RSVP now for January 20: Film documentary panel with ‘Ascension,’ ‘The First Wave,’ ‘Flee,’ ‘In the Same Breath,’ ‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Velvet Underground’

Six top documentary filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Academy Awards and guild contenders. Each person from these films is now on the Oscar shortlist. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, January 20, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Ascension:” Jessica Kingdon

Synopsis: A contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all.

“The First Wave”: Matthew Heineman

Synopsis: A documentary following nurses, doctors, and administrators as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Flee”: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Synopsis: The true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time.

“In the Same Breath”: Nanfu Wang

Synopsis: How did the Chinese government turn pandemic cover ups in Wuhan into a triumph for the Communist party?

“Summer of Soul”: Questlove

Synopsis: The legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity.

“The Velvet Underground”: Julie Goldman

Synopsis: Explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll.

