RSVP now for January 19: Film documentary panel with ‘Attica,’ ‘Billie Eilish,’ ‘Procession,’ ‘The Rescue,’ ‘Simple as Water’

Seven top documentary filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Academy Awards and guild contenders. Each person from these films is now on the Oscar shortlist. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, January 19, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Attica:” Traci Curry, Stanley Nelson

Synopsis: Shedding new light on the enduring violence and racism of the prison system, highlighting the urgent, ongoing need for reform 50 years later.

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”: R.J. Cutler

Synopsis: An intimate look at the singer-songwriter’s journey, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home, while creating her debut album.

“Procession”: Robert Greene

Synopsis: A group of survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic priests battle for justice.

“The Rescue”: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Synopsis: The daring 2018 rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand.

“Simple as Water”: Megan Mylan

Synopsis: A meditation on the elemental bonds of family told through portraits of four Syrian families in the aftermath of war.

