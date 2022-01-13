RSVP now for January 20: Film shorts panel with ‘Coded,’ ‘Lynching Postcards,’ ‘The Musician,’ ‘Robin Robin,’ ‘Sophie and the Baron’

Five top filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Academy Awards and guild contenders. Each person from these animated and documentary shorts is now on the Oscar shortlist. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, January 20, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Coded:” Ryan White

Synopsis: Follows the illustrator J.C. Leyendecker, whose legacy laid the foundation for today’s out-and-proud LGBTQ advertisements.

“Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day”: Christine Turner

Synopsis: During 1880-1968 over 4,000 African Americans were lynched at the hands of white mobs. These lynchings were commemorated through souvenir postcards that would ultimately be subverted by Black activists to expose racist violence in the U.S.

“The Musician”: Reza Riahi

Synopsis: During a vicious attack, a young musician and the love of his life are brutally separated from one another. Fifty years later, the musician is summoned to play at the Mongol castle where his beloved has been held.

“Robin Robin”: Mikey Please

Synopsis: In this stop-motion short film, a bird raised by mice begins to question where she belongs and sets off on a daring journey of self-discovery.

“Sophie and the Baron”: Alexandria Jackson

Synopsis: Follows an unlikely friendship between iconic photographer Baron Wolman at the end of his prolific career and up-and-coming artist Sophie Kipner at the beginning of hers.

