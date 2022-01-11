RSVP now for January 18: Film songwriters panel with ‘Annette,’ ‘Cinderella,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Four Good Days,’ ‘Respect’

Eight top songwriters will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Academy Awards and guild contenders. Each person from these films is now on the Oscar shortlist. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, January 18, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series throughout January and February. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Annette:” Ron Mael, Russell Mael

Synopsis: A stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife have a two-year-old daughter with a surprising gift.

“Cinderella”: Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

Synopsis: A modern movie musical with an ambitious heroine who has big dreams. With the help of her fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.

“CODA”: Nicholai Baxter

Synopsis: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music by wanting to go to Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

“Don’t Look Up”: Taura Stinson

Synopsis: Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

“Four Good Days”: Diane Warren

Synopsis: A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse.

“Respect”: Jamie Hartman

Synopsis: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom.

