RSVP now for January 18: Film sound panel with ‘Belfast,’ ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘tick, tick… Boom!’

Seven top sound editors and mixers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Academy Awards and guild contenders. Each person from these films is now on the Oscar shortlist. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, January 18, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series throughout January and February.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Belfast:” James Mather

Synopsis: A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s in Ireland.

“Last Night in Soho”: Julian Slater

Synopsis: An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer.

“The Power of the Dog”: Tara Webb

Synopsis: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

“A Quiet Place, Part II”: Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn

Synopsis: Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: Tony Lamberti

Synopsis: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

“tick, tick… Boom!”: Paul Hsu

Synopsis: On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.

