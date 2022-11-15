‘Meet the Experts’ Film Writers roundtable panel: ‘Bones and All,’ ‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ ‘The Good Nurse,’ ‘Turning Red’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I was thinking how my favorite parts are my least favorite parts simultaneously,” says “Turning Red” writer Julia Cho about the creative process. “My favorite part is when I’m alone, and I’m in my pajamas. And it’s 4am, no one else is up, and it’s really quiet. And I get to just immerse myself in my imagination.” But solitude is a double-edged sword. We talked to Cho along with David Kajganich (“Bones and All”), Lena Dunham (“Catherine Called Birdy”) and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“The Good Nurse”) for our “Meet the Experts” film writers panel. Watch our group discussion above. Click on each individual name to watch that person’s solo chat.

Cho’s description of late-night writing sessions are “extremely familiar” to Dunham, who also loves “the great incredible highs that come with feeling like you get to enter another world and the feeling of problem solving that feels almost miraculous.” But then there are times “when you start to feel like you’re butting up against the limits of your own imagination. And you feel these kinds of dark nights of the soul.” Whenever you’re doggedly pursuing a story over a long period of time, “that comes with some enormous highs, and that comes with some incredible lows.”

Wilson-Cairns has had her own dark nights of the soul, but “there’s something really incredible in that” because while “there’s a 45-minute window where I’m usually just weeping in a bathroom,” she then comes to realize she’s not alone in the process. “I have collaborators, and I get to phone these people that I love and respect and who are working on this film, or who just work in film in general. And I think that to me is the really lovely thing about screenwriting.”

The emotional element of writing is what hooks Kajganich: “I feel like my job is empathy. That is what we do for a living.” It’s a “joy” to “imagine your way into the psychological and emotional and spiritual lives of people who aren’t you, who are nothing like you.” In the same vein, he also loves the research process, “building my understanding of someone else’s time period or professional world or familial relationships.” Through that process, “I feel like this job makes me a better person because it puts me in the way of better people so often.”

