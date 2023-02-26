2023 films directed by women: 16 most anticipated movies include ‘Cocaine Bear,’ The Marvels,’ ‘Barbie’ … [PHOTOS]

Despite acclaimed work from Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”), Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”), Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”), and Maria Schrader (“She Said”), not a single woman was nominated for the 2023 Best Director Oscar. Ensuing discourse has unfolded predictably: Some are decrying particular omissions, while others feel the quantity and quality of filmmaking opportunities afforded to women continue to lag behind those of their male counterparts.

SEE 10 most anticipated movies for February include ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ … [PHOTOS]

The next 12 months will see new projects from, among others, Oscar nominees Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), industry veterans Niki Caro (“Whale Rider”) and Catherine Hardwicke (“Lords of Dogtown”), and artists still making a name for themselves, like Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”) and Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”) – not to mention an exciting slate of female-directed debuts out of Sundance. So, however the 2024 race shakes out, you won’t be able to say there weren’t options. More than 16 titles directed by women are worthy of your time this year, but these are our picks for which have the best chance of raking in high box-office numbers/streaming views and staying on awards voters’ minds.

View our gallery of 16 of the most highly anticipated female-helmed films of 2023 above (or click here for direct access).

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?