‘Five Days at Memorial’ cinematographer Ramsey Nickell details building a set in a tank with a million gallons of water [Exclusive Video Interview]

Recreating post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans was a monumental task for the crew of “Five Days at Memorial,” including for cinematographer Ramsey Nickell. It required building a façade of the hospital loading ramp and a section of what was across the street and then the major work began. “They built a tank around it…like one of those backyard pools. I built one of those all the way around it with these reinforcements around the edges and then a plastic liner and a million gallons of water,” he tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: TV Cinematographers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above).

The tank also required the ability to move around the blue screens that surrounded it and have access which led to a massive effort when it came to getting other objects in there. “Every truck, every boat, everything that’s in the water in that tank had to be lifted in with a crane over the top, gently placing the water as to not bump into one of the sides and create one of those horrible thrashes of water spilling out over the neighborhood.”

“Five Days at Memorial,” which is currently streaming on Apple TV+, examines the events that happened at Memorial Hospital in New Orleans in the days after Hurricane Katrina. Without power and only having limited resources, the staff of the hospital is forced to confront a horrific situation and try their best to evacuate the patients with little help from government forces. 45 bodies were discovered after the evacuation, leading to an investigation as to whether the dead had been euthanized. The series was developed for TV by Oscar winner John Ridley and Emmy winner Carlton Cuse and stars Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye and Julie Ann Emery.

One of the other challenging aspects of the recreation was building the helipad that was on the roof of Memorial Hospital. “Originally we were thinking, well, we’ll just do that on a rooftop somewhere and they won’t have to use as much stuff.” The enormity of the task soon made the crew realize that so much was going to have to be done for it that they had to actually go in and build a working helipad. “We built a helipad that we could land Sea Hawk and Black Hawk helicopters on and it had to be structurally sound for that. And then we had to, again, surround that with blue screens that could handle the wash of the propellers. It was very challenging to recreate.”

Showing the confined nature of the building came from two different ends. The first was an older hospital in Toronto that had been built around the same time as Memorial which was used for the hallway scenes around patient rooms and most of the Lifecare scenes. The main waiting room, emergency hallway and pharmacy were all filmed on a set that was built on a stage. Knowing Ridley’s affinity for closeups, Nickell knew he would have to get the cameras very close in these settings. “We used large format cameras, aspherical lenses and generally when I shoot with John, we shoot anamorphic but again, I just knew we were going to have such close proximity that I really wanted to be able to not have any distortion and weirdness because we were really trying to be as authentic and as true as possible.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions