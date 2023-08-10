Fletcher Moules (‘Entergalactic’ director) on how animation was meant to look like a moving painting [Exclusive Video Interview]

When Fletcher Moules started working on what the world of “Entergalactic” would look like, he found himself drawing inspiration from the creative process of Kid Cudi when he’s making music. “When any musician puts out an album, they’re expressing themselves and they’re willing to put themselves out there to be judged. That’s an artistic vulnerability they have,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). In coming up with the animation style, Moules got the idea of making a moving painting. “It was really about trying to hide the use of the computer at every turn. With that, we just started really working with different techniques to make sure we were designing New York in a way that was authentic and true.”

“Entergalactic” centers on Jabari (Cudi), a street artist who has been hired by a major comic distributor to develop his iconic graffiti character into a full-fledged comic book. When he moves into his new apartment in Manhattan, he meets Meadow (Jessica Williams), a photographer. The two begin a relationship filled with art and music that will test whether they can balance their success with their mutual attraction. It also stars Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Ty Dolla Sign and Laura Harrier. The program is nominated at this year’s Emmy Awards for Best Animated Program, with Moules receiving a bid as executive producer.

The movie wasn’t always meant to be a live-action feature-length film. “Cudi had the idea of this story based in New York City and loosely based on his time when he lived there. It was a TV series and I think initially conceived as live-action.” It wasn’t until the project was in front of people at Netflix that the idea was brought up of making it animated. “It was conceived as six episodes and those chapters ended up being stitched together on to Netflix as one single play, just as it felt like you wanted to keep the momentum up and plays as one 90-minute piece.”

Realizing that making movies could be an actual job was a revelation for Moules. “I think I was watching the behind the scenes of ‘Return of the Jedi’ and I saw all the puppeteers inside and I was like, oh, that’s someone’s job to actually do that. Maybe I could do that.” Since he started working in stop-motion in Sydney in the late ‘90s, he’s been thrilled with how Western animation has expanded and credits projects like “I Lost My Body” and the “Spider-verse” films as helping to grow the medium and make something like “Entergalactic” possible. “I think that’s something we tried to push on ‘Entergalactic’ to make something where it’s an animated rom-com, which I don’t believe has ever been done for a Western audience before.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions