Fox introduces predictions app for ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 — here’s how YOU can win $100K

Get ready for an entirely new way to experience “The Masked Singer” Season 5. The Fox network has announced that its popular Bet Super 6 app will now allow viewers to make up to six different predictions per episode. Fans who answer the questions correctly will be entered into a drawing where they can earn weekly prizes of $20,000. As if that’s not enough, the grand prize at the end of the season for one lucky user will be $100K. Scroll down for all the juicy details and contest rules.

The fifth season of the wild and wacky reality TV show will introduce a whole new group of mystery celebrities who will sing their hearts out each week in front of panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Can you guess who’s hiding inside the elaborate costumes before they’re unmasked? Regular judge Nick Cannon will sit out the first several episodes due to his Covid-19 diagnosis; he’ll be temporarily replaced by comedian Niecy Nash.

The new season will officially premiere Wednesday, March 10, 2021. As a refresher, the first four winners of “The Masked Singer” were T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel) and LeAnn Rimes (Sun). Who might be joining them this year?

Here is Fox’s official press release about its predictions app for “The Masked Singer” Season 5:

In advance of each episode of “The Masked Singer,” viewers who download the Fox Bet Super 6 app will be presented with six questions to predict what will occur in the show that night. For every correct answer, users of the app will receive an entry into a prize drawing where a total of $20,000 will be given away each week. There will be multiple winners each week. Users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into a grand prize sweepstakes with a $100,000 grand prize, which could be awarded to a single player following the show’s season finale in May.

Starting Monday, March 8, in advance of the season premiere episode of “The Masked Singer,” Fox Bet Super 6’s weekly contest will launch each Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and entries will be open until the end of Act 1 of the East Coast airing on Wednesdays at 8:00 PM ET.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to build on the app’s popularity with sports fans and expand the fun and excitement into an entirely new audience,” said Fox Bet CMO, Andrew Schneider. “The app has proven to be an engaging complement to live events and, through this partnership, will help to drive viewership and enrich the experience of ‘Masked Singer’ fans.”

Fox Bet Super 6, is a free-to-play prediction app under the FOX Bet umbrella, which is a division of Flutter Entertainment. No betting or wagering of any kind is made on the Fox Bet Super 6 platform. No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., excluding WA, 18 and over. Each contest closes at 8:15pm ET. See terms and conditions at FOXSuper6.com. Sponsored and prize supplied by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.