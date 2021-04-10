Frances McDormand: How long was each of her Oscar-nominated performances?

This year, Frances McDormand has a shot at doing what only one other actress has done before in the 93-year history of the Academy Awards. If she brings home another Best Actress trophy for “Nomadland,” she will follow Katharine Hepburn as the second triple winner in the category. And she will be just one step behind Hepburn’s record of four lead wins.

“Nomadland” marks McDormand’s sixth nomination for acting (she is also contending as one of the film’s producers). These half dozen bids make her one of the 20 most-nominated actresses in Oscar history.

Her nominations are evenly split between the lead and supporting acting categories. In terms of screen time, her average for her starring roles that were singled out by the actors branch is 53 minutes and 35 seconds (or 49.50% of the respective films). For her featured turns that merited academy recognition, the average is 13 minutes and 30 seconds (or 10.76%). Whether or not screen time has factored into her wins and losses, the possibility is worth examining.

