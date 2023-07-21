‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ music supervisor Frankie Pine on finding the perfect song to end the series [Exclusive Video Interview]

Frankie Pine, the Emmy Award-nominated music supervisor from “Daisy Jones and the Six,” is a self-proclaimed “sap.”

“When I hear a piece of music that affects me emotionally, then I know,” she tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. In fact, even just thinking about one of the Amazon Prime Video show’s needle drops gives her chills to this day.

“I’ve already got goosebumps just talking about it right now,” she says of the show’s closing song, The Rolling Stones track “Shine a Light.” “I get super affected by music.”

As Pine explains, when it came time to find a song to end the series, showrunner Scott Neustadter urged her to find a track that would make him and the audience cry. “I was like, ‘Well, can we have this show without having the Rolling Stones?’ We didn’t have any Rolling Stones in it because it was the final episode,” Pine recalls. “Everything else was already picked. And so I just dove into catalogs that we hadn’t used. And yeah, just finding that song — it just gives me goosebumps when it hits right on Daisy’s smile at the end. Forget about it.”

A longtime music supervisor with credits on a number of memorable projects including “Magic Mike,” “Nashville,” and this year’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” Pine says she was the first person hired on “Daisy Jones.” The limited series, based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, is about the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band and the tumultuous relationship between its two main creative forces, Daisy Jones (Emmy nominee Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). If that sounds a bit like the broad strokes of a biography on Fleetwood Mac, that’s not necessarily an accident: Reid has said she was partially inspired by the legendary band’s interpersonal relationships and, in particular, a performance of the song “Silver Springs” from the Fleetwood Mac concert film “The Dance.”

Pine says it was important for the fictional band on “Daisy Jones” to sound like it could have existed in its era alongside famous artists like Boston, Todd Rundgren or Patti Smith (whose song “Dancing Barefoot” serves as the main titles track). “One of our biggest goals is that we didn’t want it to feel like our band was kind of alone and not a part of the overall music scene from that time period,” she says.

But Fleetwood Mac was mostly off-limits. Pine says she didn’t even include the band on the curated playlists she made for each character. It wasn’t until the show’s penultimate episode after Daisy has a drug overdose, that an opportunity presented itself to include the Fleetwood Mac track “Gold Dust Woman.”

“We really kind of thought the Fleetwood Mac music was off the table. We really didn’t want the comparison,” Pine says. “But when we had that opening sequence, where it’s kind of like a very slow-motion scene just getting out of her drug stupor, ‘Gold Dust Woman’ was too perfect to pass up. But in general, we wanted to shy away from it. We wanted the characters to stand on their own.”

“Daisy Jones and the Six” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show received nine 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Limited Series, Best Movie/Limited Series Actress for Keough, and Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for co-star Camila Morrone.

