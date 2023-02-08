‘Frasier’ revival cast photos: Who’s who in the spin-off series?

Who’s ready for a second helping of tossed salads and scrambled eggs? The long-gestating “Frasier” revival, based on Kelsey Grammer‘s character Frasier Crane from “Cheers” (1982-1993) and “Frasier” (1993-2004), is getting closer and closer to coming to our TV screens. The half-hour comedy will stream 10 episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus in 2023 and will serve as the “third act” for the fan-fave psychiatrist.

Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris are the co-creators on the reboot, with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon serving as executive producers and James Burrows directing the pilot episode. While none of the original cast members from “Cheers” or “Frasier” have signed on to the spin-off series (at least, not yet), information has been made available for many of the new characters. Scroll through our gallery above (or click here for direct access) for the “Frasier” revival cast photos.

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane

Frasier grew up in Seattle but later moved to the Boston area to attend Harvard University. That’s where he regularly attended a bar named Cheers and met several lifelong friends. After his divorce from Lilith, Frasier moved back home to Seattle where he grew closer to his father Martin and brother Niles. He worked at a radio station as a psychiatrist for many years, before signing off for good in 2004. The new spin-off finds Frasier returning to Boston in a university setting.

Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall

Alan is Frasier’s good friend from college who is now a university professor.

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frederick “Freddy” Crane

Freddy is the adult son of Frasier Crane and Lilith Sternin. He was born during a 1989 episode of “Cheers” and later appeared throughout “Frasier,” with his last appearance being in 2003.

Anders Keith as David Crane

David is Frasier’s 19-year-old nephew, who was born in 2004 during the “Frasier” series finale. David’s parents are Niles and Daphne.

Jess Salgueiro as Eve

Eve is Freddy’s roommate in the Boston area.

Toks Olagundoye as Olivia

Olivia is the head of the psychiatry department at a Boston university.

