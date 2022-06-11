‘Fresh’ Emmys FYC panel: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan discuss ‘bizarre and terrifying’ horror film [WATCH]

Hulu is aiming to shake up this year’s Best TV Movie Emmy race with the new Searchlight Pictures horror-comedy “Fresh.” Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Noa, who goes on a weekend getaway with her new boyfriend Steve, played by Sebastian Stan, only to be drugged and kidnapped by him. Steve, whose real name is Brendan, soon reveals himself to be a butcher who harvests “fresh” human meat and sells it for a profit. Edgar-Jones, Stan, director Mimi Cave and writer Lauryn Kahn recently discussed the film during an Emmys FYC panel moderated by Amy Nicholson. Watch the video Q&A above.

Kahn, who’s worked on various comedy shorts and Adam McKay films, thought it would be a “challenge” to write a horror movie since she’s always been a fan of the genre. She asked herself, “Can I make it the kind of horror movie that I would want to see, that’s not living in the darkness the whole time, where there’s moments of light, moments of levity, but it feels real? I was like, let’s see if I can do this. I’m just gonna go balls to the wall and see how it feels.” Kahn adds, “That was sort of the inspiration to tap into something like that originally.”

“Fresh” marks Cave’s first feature film as a director. So what is it that attracted her to the project? “It was one of those scripts where you can’t stop thinking about it after you read it,” she confirms. “I was really highly aware of striking a specific tone. I knew what I wanted to do, but I knew it was going to be difficult to get it there because I was asking a lot of everyone involved.”

Edgar-Jones, who also stars in FX on Hulu’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” likes how her “Fresh” character Noa is “sort of an every girl” who is “put in this bizarre and terrifying situation.” The actress remarks, “On some level that is part of the female experience of wondering… how would you fare, how would you survive, how would you get yourself out? And so I found her journey to be slightly coming-of-age in a way. Through this experience she found her strength that she didn’t realize she had. I found that very, very intriguing.”

In order to prepare for his villainous role, Stan “started watching movies and documentaries on every crime and serial killer thing I could find,” he explains. In addition, the “Pam and Tommy” scene-stealer talked to people that had “met with serial killers” to see what that experience was like. The actor also reveals that he sent a video of himself running around with a kitchen knife to the director in order to clinch the role. “We had had a great meeting obviously and I was inspired — there was a song that played and I just wanted her to feel that I was gonna be okay with dancing,” he recalls.

Cave notes that she had already decided to offer Stan the part a “couple hours before I received the video, so he didn’t need to send it.” She then laughs, “But it was validation.”

“Fresh” is certified “fresh” at Rotten Tomatoes (no pun intended) with an 81% critic score. Richard Lawson (Vanity Fair) raves that the film “makes a potent impression. It’s stylish and smart where it counts.” And Natalia Winkelman (Indiewire) writes how Stan is “captivating as a charismatic maniac in his sleek and stylish horror debut.”

