Gabby Capili (‘Sketchbook’ artist) tells why Kuzco from ‘Emperor’s New Groove’ is her main guy [Exclusive Video Interview]

For the Disney+ program “Sketchbook,” Gabby Capili was told she could choose any Disney character she wanted to draw and for her, it was Kuzco from “The Emperor’s New Groove.” She recalls, “That’s my main guy. I say in the episode that it was the first Disney movie that I saw in theaters. I was pulled out of school and it was a very special memory for me.” The artist joins Gold Derby as part of our Meet the Experts: TV Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). In addition to the experience, she also loved the performances of the voice actors and how the characters would constantly break the fourth wall. “It’s just a very funny movie and I relate to the character a lot because he starts out very self-obsessed, but he learns throughout the course of the story that the power of friendship…makes you a better person.”

“Sketchbook” showcases various artists who work as animators for The Walt Disney Company as they hand-draw their favorite characters from past Disney projects. The first season consists of six episodes and included episodes with Eric Goldberg drawing The Genie from “Aladdin,” Jin Kim sketching Captain Hook from “Peter Pan” and Hyun Min Lee rendering Olaf from “Frozen.”

Capili didn’t really know what she was signing up for when the offer was made but she’s the type of person who enjoys doing new stuff, which made it easy for her to say yes. “I was asked by Amy Astley, who’s a friend of mine, and she asked me if I wanted to, and I didn’t know what it was, but I was like, ‘Yeah, sure!’” Even though she was told to practice drawing Kuzco in advance of filming, she was still very taken when she saw where the drawing would be shot. “Sitting down and seeing this incredible drawing table and being like, it’s a good thing I didn’t know because if I did know, I would have been nervous about this.”

When she first pitched drawing Kuzco, some of the people working on the show thought it would be too difficult because of him being a llama. Capili did have a backup in mind in case that didn’t work out. “Mulan was another character that was a big deal for me as a kid. My dad’s side of the family is Southeast Asian and so ‘Mulan’ was the movie that we liked.” She admired Mulan’s abilities as a warrior and how she was able to do so much while being filled with self-doubt. “You can have self-doubt and also still save China and be a hero. I think if you go into any of the Disney movies that I loved growing up, there’s always that core message there.”

