Gabriel Bateman (‘The Mosquito Coast’) on piecing together the show’s mysteries through a teen’s eyes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The kids are written like actual people,” Gabriel Bateman declares about playing a complicated teenager on Apple TV Plus’ seven-episode drama series “The Mosquito Coast.” He admits that it is “one of my favorite things about the show.” He adds, “They do things in realistic ways and process things in realistic ways so that makes it really easy as an audience member to latch on to.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE Exclusive Video Interview: Neil Cross (‘The Mosquito Coast’ creator)

“The Mosquito Coast” is based on the 1981 novel by author Paul Theroux, the uncle of the show’s star Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers”), who plays Allie Fox, an idealistic inventor who uproots his family on a dangerous quest through Mexico to flee the U.S. government. The ambitious action drama was developed by Neil Cross (“Luther”) and author Tom Bissell, who also executive produce the series alongside Rupert Wyatt, who directs the first two episodes, both Justin and Paul Theroux, Edward L. McDonnell, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman.

Melissa George (“In Treatment”) co-stars as Allie’s mysterious and elusive wife Margot Fox alongside Logan Polish as their teenage daughter Dina and Bateman as their son Charlie. “The Mosquito Coast,” which was previously adapted by Peter Weir in the 1986 film starring Harrison Ford, aims to be truer to the source material by exploring why Allie and Margot are fleeing the US government and getting off the grid.

SEE Exclusive Video Interview: Melissa George (‘The Mosquito Coast’)

From the opening scene of the show, not only does the audience have no idea what the Foxes are running from, but Dina and Charlie are also largely in the dark. The audience is kept guessing from the get-go as the the family embarks on a perilous journey across the border to Mexico, piecing the story together through the eyes of Allie and Margot’s teenage children.

“They’re kind of reacting how most people would when they don’t know the full situation,” Bateman explains. “I think that it brings so much more suspense to it because you don’t know how serious it is,” he says. “obviously, they are in a lot of trouble, but you still don’t really know the extent of it ever and towards the end, you start to catch up and realize how deep they got themselves into trouble.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions