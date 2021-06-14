Gabrielle Dennis (‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’): ‘I’m honored to be a future alumni of this show’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Gabrielle Dennis is one of the core cast members on “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” appearing in both seasons alongside Robin Thede and Ashley Nicole Black. The sketch comedy series earned three Emmy nominations last year for its first season including Best Variety Sketch Series, which was a particular thrill for Dennis. “It was very unexpected for me,” says Dennis in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “To be recognized, to be appreciated by our peers and to get that fresh out the gate was just amazing and it makes you wanna work harder the next season.” Watch the full video webchat above.

Dennis gives a number of memorable performances on the HBO series, but few are as beloved as Elisa, the leader of a gang called the Coral Reefs, with a very particular body language that includes turned-out feet. In Season 2, she reprised the character in a wellness retreat setting, where the actress fully embodied the elasticity of the character with squats and backward bends. “It was very, very exhausting and tiring but it was so rewarding,” admits Dennis, of the Season 2 sketch. Dennis was given the freedom to move around in such a wide-open space, “to just explore and have fun with that character and to do things I wasn’t able to do last season.”

One of the pleasures for Dennis in doing “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is seeing the fan response during and after each episode. As she explains, the show’s viewers are keenly attentive to the nuances and many production elements of the show, including the costumes, editing, makeup, hairstyling and music. “Our fans are so on top of it,” praises Dennis, noting that while others may think the show is easier to produce because it’s comedy and only six episodes, “there’s a lot that goes into those six episodes and I love when people can appreciate all the little moments.”

But the camaraderie Dennis shares with her castmates, particularly Thede and Black, is like nothing else. “We’re totally sisters,” states Dennis. After going through the first season and then making it through the pandemic with Season 2, the trio just became closer. “I’m honored to be a future alumni of this show,” she adds. “I hope it continues to grow and find new talent and exploit us all, use us, because we have so much fun.”

