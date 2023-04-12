Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend (‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’): ‘It’s not your standard sketch comedy’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s not your standard sketch comedy where you go and there’s a three camera set up,” reveals Gabrielle Dennis about “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” For our recent webchat she adds, “We’re on location shooting like mini films. A lot of work goes into those two to four minute sketches. I don’t think people quite understand the work that goes into it.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The sketch show, which spoofs a wide range of genres, stars creator Robin Thede, alongside Dennis and Townsend. The fourth season premieres this week on HBO. The series has won three Emmys and been nominated in the Best Variety Sketch Series category for all previous seasons. Townsend admits, “When you think you have run out of characters there is always inspiration. Whether it was a waiter I met at a restaurant, or somebody I dated, or a family member. You have to get creative with choices. There’s always inspiration if you look around.”

Dennis has been on the show since the first season and explains, “You are not only inspired by outside sources, you are inspired internally. We inspire each other on set. We find new things, little nuances. That is the fun part of putting all the pieces together. Not just the actors, but the set, the wardrobe, the props, the hair and make-up. It all comes together. We are challenging ourselves to do better than what we did last year.”

Townsend joined the show as a featured player in season two before being added to the main cast for the third season. She says, “It was a dream because we get to come in and play for work. The challenge is playing even harder every single year. Going, ‘how do I grow? What would I have done differently? What was my best character? I think on the show we learn every year. Listening to the audience and making adjustments is really important. Because you can get comfortable in how a show works and never move. I love that we are always listening to them and bringing back characters and sketches that they love.”

Dennis reflects that “A Black Lady Sketch Show has “taught me how much the world needs a good laugh. And I don’t mind being at the expense of it.”

