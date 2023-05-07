Garret Dillahunt (‘Ghosts of Beirut’): Our show is ”No Country for Old Men’ for terrorism’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I don’t know why I find it so easy to sort of disappear into people,” wonders “Ghosts of Beirut” star Garret Dillahunt. For our recent webchat he continues, “I think it’s almost a need I have to not be myself. I don’t put myself through any kind of painful stereotypical acting exercises to get in a headspace. As a failed writer, I perhaps place writing to such high esteem. I just want to serve the story. If you come in with ego-lessness, it’s really easy to subvert your own and just give over to the story and let it flow though you.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Ghosts of Beirut” is a four-part limited series premiering on Showtime later this month. It explores the real life manhunt for terrorist Imad Mughniyeh during the 80s. Dillahunt, who also starred in “No Country For Old Men,” explains, “this, in a way, is ‘No Country for Old Men’ for terrorism. This was a new kind of terrorist we hadn’t seen. We couldn’t manage it and we are still dealing with the ramifications of that today with America’s policies.”

Dillahunt portrays CIA director, William Francis Buckley, who is trying to figure out who was behind a fatal explosion in Lebanon. The actor reveals, “From what I could gather, he was kind of a blunt instrument. He had a lot of confidence he would go in and straighten this out, but he had weaknesses. He had trouble varying his routine. He was overconfident. And he didn’t know his enemy as much as he should have. By all accounts he was a good guy, just maybe not the right guy for this job.”

Late last year, Dillahunt also produced and starred in the Amazon Freevee comedy “Sprung.” In that show, he played Jake, who after being released from prison is offered a place to stay if he joins a new criminal operation. Dillahunt says, “It was great to have a character discovering things for the first time. He’d been locked away for the last 26 years and there had been a lot of technological changes. Like cell phones. Half of the fun was Jack discovering very common things to us, and realizing how unusual things are that we have become accustomed to.”

