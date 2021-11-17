‘Cowboy Bebop’ production designer Gary Mackay on building a spaceship that was ‘the size of a basketball court’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Cowboy Bebop” production designer Gary Mackay was already a fan of the original Japanese anime series so getting the call to join the Netflix live-action adaptation, which premieres Friday, Nov. 19, was a “pretty mind-blowing opportunity.” “I had watched the show a long time ago. And it was a lovely reintroduction to get the opportunity to come and work on it,” he tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Costume Design panel (watch above). “I think because most of us were such huge fans of the original anyway that we felt like a real obligation to [be as faithful] as we could for the existing fans.”

Set in 2171, “Cowboy Bebop” is a genre-bending series, mixing action, noir, Western and sci-fi, that follows a group of bounty hunters in space, led by John Cho. Mackay and his team had the “perfect kicking-off” point not just with the beloved anime, but they had access to approximately 600 sketches for the original.

“We were lucky to get a series a sort of 600 sketches of the original designers, not colored sketches, just loose [ones] obviously, when they were doing all their thinking and working,” Mackay shares. “Kimitoshi Yamane [was] the original mechanical designer, so we had sort of 600 drawings from the original designer that we could mine through and look for and understand. That was just exciting, to have that base of beautiful design is really a dream. I guess what we tried to do was be faithful to that, to the Bebop itself as well.”

SEE Gold Derby interviews with 2022 Oscar contenders

The Bebop was of utmost importance, not only because the spaceship was so iconic but that’s where Cho’s Spike Spiegel and his partner Jet (Mustafa Shakir) spend most of their time. The ship is both a home and a work vehicle. “When you see the inside of the Bebop spaceship … you’ll see the handrails are sort of in the feel of the original sketch. And there are hatches and doorways that are in the feel of the original anime,” Mackay continues. “We definitely made it feel more lived in, obviously, a lot more broken and sort of rundown to give it that sort of bachelor pad style. And we got to put all of our characters’ backstories with our lovely set decorator Anneke Botha — Jet’s stereo has a jazz collection, Spike’s training equipment, all that stuff in the show. I hope we just added more layers and more backstories of characters into what we do.”

If the Bebop looks large to you when you watch, that’s because it is. Mackay’s team constructed the entire ship on two levels with connecting rooms and corridors. The massive size of it also allows easy access for the cameramen and crew.

“As we were designing it, our producer-director and showrunner would come through and go, ‘Can we make it like a couple meters, a couple feet wider?’ And we were like, ‘It’s the size of a basketball court already. You sure?’” Mackay recounts. “And so it got pretty large in the end. It would be 100 feet long from one end of the set to the other and it would be like 35, 40 feet wide, so it was pretty big. And that was just the upstairs lair where we see most of the story. And then we built a separate set on the same stage, the bedroom, bathroom, corridors and other areas as well. It was important to make it a good scale.”

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?