Gary Oldman (‘Mank’) on his ‘role of a lifetime’ in ‘glorious, sumptuous black and white’ [Exclusive Featurette]

“Mank” premiered in limited theatrical release last November before launching worldwide on Netflix on December 4, instantly creating Oscar buzz for the David Fincher film starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried. Oldman calls his portrayal of “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz the “role of a lifetime” and is in contention to earn his third Oscar nomination. Watch highlights of his performance in an exclusive new featurette from Netflix above.

“The whole package was to be filmed in glorious, sumptuous black and white,” Oldman explains in the four-minute reel. “It’s rare that something like this comes in… a ‘Mank’ doesn’t just fall from the trees every other week. He’s an alcoholic, he has gambling problems, he’s an incredible writer. It’s such a delicious cocktail of all of these elements.”

Fincher was adamant that Oldman was “raw” in his portrayal of Mankiewicz, meaning no “tricks” or prosthetics. There was no concern as to whether Oldman looked like the subject because he was able to deliver everything through his eyes. Oldman resisted the idea for a while, admitting it was purely insecurity, before diving head first into the project. Seyfried said of the leading man, “Gary is a great lead actor on any movie set. He knows exactly who he is in the scene.” Co-star Lily Collins adds, “It’s so wonderful as an actor to feel safe and protected and nurtured within a scene. Gary did that for me.”

Oldman currently ranks among the top five in our overall odds for Best Actor at the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG Awards. As of this writing the Oscar winner for “Darkest Hour” has 20 experts predicting the English actor will receive his third Academy Award bid for “Mank.” Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) and Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) round out the top five Oscar contenders to date.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions