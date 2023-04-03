Gates McFadden (‘Star Trek: Picard’) on reprising her famous role and why Beverly kept her secret for so long [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think it kind of shows how powerful Gene Roddenberry‘s vision was, and how much people long for a future that is more positive than the situation we’re in right now,” says “Star Trek: Picard” actress Gates McFadden about the enduring legacy of the “Star Trek” franchise. “People need something positive that anchors them.” Watch our exclusive video interview with McFadden above.

McFadden originated the role of Dr. Beverly Crusher on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 1987. She played that role for six seasons and in multiple feature films before now reprising the role in the third and final season of “Picard.” “I would not have wanted to come back if it was simply just, oh she’s also going to be there and she has a tiny little bit,” the actress explains. “I wanted to have a really interesting, fun story so that you have something to really act. Everyone felt the same way. And I feel that we were listened to. And [showrunner] Terry Matalas came, and his writers, his team came up with an amazingly exciting story.”

The story involves a secret Crusher has kept for decades: a son (Ed Speleers) fathered by Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). “I loved that, because it wasn’t just coming back in the same old way. She obviously had evolved as a human being … And so it was exciting to come back and be part of the story.” But why didn’t she ever tell Picard the truth? “There are reasons that she didn’t. And those reasons cannot all be revealed initially. And they still haven’t all been revealed, but I think she had instincts about something. And a woman’s instinct is often very good.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?