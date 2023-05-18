‘The Big Door Prize’s’ Gayle Keller on casting a small town where everyone knows each other [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The Big Door Prize” is about a small town that is upended when a mysterious machine called Morpho appears in a store purporting to tell everyone their life potential. And like any small town, its residents all know each other and have years of history, which was one of the things casting director Gayle Keller had to keep in mind.

“I let the showrunner [David West Read] sort of guild me to what he’s looking for in terms of the characters,” Keller tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Casting Directors panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “After reading the script, I kind of have an idea of the roles, but then I leaned in on what he wants for these different townspeople and how they’re all going to fit together. And he came out of a show that was sort of similar, ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ that had also a town and so he had some ideas.”

To start, Keller zeroed in on the Hubbard family at the center of the story: Dusty (Chris O’Dowd), who celebrates his 40th birthday in the series premiere and is skeptical about the Morpho machine, his wife Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) and their teenage daughter Trina (Djouliet Amara). O’Dowd was already attached to the Apple TV+ series when Keller joined the project and they held Zoom auditions to cast Dusty’s family. And Amara nearly didn’t happen as the Canadian actress had a recurring gig on another show and they had to expedite her visa.

“She was like the last, really, role that we cast. It was difficult to get that balance of finding the young girl who’s the right age … also is believable as their daughter and also was a really great actress who we thought could really pump up all the material,” Keller says. “We didn’t know, because of the series that she was on, if she’d be available to us and then we had to work on her visa. It was kind of last minute. It was over the holidays. December was creeping in and we were going to start shooting in January, so it was really tight, but we got her.”

O’Dowd, Dennis and Amara have great chemistry, but the three of them did not read together. Amara did do a chemistry read with Sammy Fourlas, who plays Jacob, the twin brother of Trina’s late boyfriend who discovered the Morpho machine. “The Big Door Prize” is the first acting credit for Fourlas, a TikToker.

“We didn’t find him on TikTok, but the agent was pushing him and she said, ‘You know, he doesn’t have a lot of credits, he’s a TikTok kid, but we think he’s great.’ So we auditioned him first and really loved him and thought he had so many of the qualities we were looking for. Then we sent him to David West Read, who fell in love with him as well and then we did a bunch of chemistry reads,” Keller shares. “It’s crazy. I’ve been using YouTube for years and because they do so much comedy, I can really go down that YouTube rabbit hole and search for comedy clips. Instagram and TikTok are a little newer, but we’re looking at those platforms too to see what we can maybe find.”

