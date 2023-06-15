Genevieve O’Reilly (‘Andor’): ‘I remember at the end of that day, walking to the edge of the set and just bursting into tears’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I remember at the end of that day, walking to the edge of the set and just bursting into tears,” reveals Genevieve O’Reilly about filming one of her most talked-about scenes as the iconic Mon Mothma in “Andor,” when the usually dignified senator almost lets her guard down when propositioned with an unthinkable arrangement. For our recent webchat she adds, “If she drops that bundle of sticks, she’s never going to pick it up again right? She has to hold. That’s her job. That’s her rebellion. She has to hold the fort.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE Diego Luna could break 3 records in Best Drama Actor by representing Latinos, ‘Star Wars’ and sci-fi actors

The latest live-action series in the Disney-era “Star Wars” franchise (after “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi”), “Andor” serves as a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) and also by extension to the original Oscar-winning classic “Star Wars” (1977). Star Diego Luna reprises his “Rogue One” role as the titular interplanetary thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor and also serves as an executive producer on the series. “Andor” focuses on Cassian’s origin story over the five years leading up to the end of “Rogue One,” when he and fellow renegade Jyn Erso (Oscar nominee Felicity Jones) spectacularly sacrificed their lives to successfully steal and transmit the top-secret Death Star plans to the Rebel Alliance led by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). The sci-fi prequel was created by Tony Gilroy (who was also pivotal in getting “Rogue One” made, by directing re-shoots and reworking its screenplay), with O’Reilly co-starring alongside Olivier winner Kyle Soller, Olivier winner and Tony and Emmy nominee Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Fleabag”), Emmy nominee Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”), Olivier winner and Tony nominee Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu and Elizabeth Dulau.

O’Reilly reprises her role as Mon Mothma, a wealthy Imperial Senator who navigates the politics of the nascent Empire while secretly funding the Rebel Alliance. The character was first seen in a short but memorable scene in “Return of the Jedi,” with English actress Caroline Blakiston originating the role as the fearless leader of the Rebel Alliance before O’Reilly took over the role for “Revenge of the Sith” (which ended up on the cutting room floor) and then most notably in “Rogue One.” In “Andor,” Mon is expectedly composed and guarded, but soon finds herself in a perilous position as her plot to surreptitiously fund the Rebels is at risk of being exposed. When Mon meets with shady Chandrilan banker Davo (Richard Dillane) and he proposes a meeting between their teenage children in return for his help to obfuscate her financial troubles, her stoicism melts away as she struggles to keep her emotions under wraps.

“I felt like the whole season was leading to that scene because you had to understand what her sacrifice would be, and the whole piece really leans into that there are many different faces of rebellion, and that each of them come with a massive sacrifice. For me, that scene had to really encapsulate that we had to catch this very strong woman and a woman who’s very brilliant at her job and a woman who’s great at hiding things,” she says. “This woman, who holds everything so tightly, you had to see the danger. You had to see it behind the eyes. It really had to be underhanded and dangerous in a much more pointed way,” O’Reilly explains. “It really is a very deft, nimble sword fight with three terribly brilliant and cerebral characters. It felt really dangerous.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions