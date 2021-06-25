‘Genius: Aretha’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 9 in-depth chats with Cynthia Erivo, Courtney B. Vance …

“Genius: Aretha” premiered on National Geographic on March 21 telling the life story of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin (played by “Harriet” Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo). The eight-part limited series was the third installment from NatGeo following previous seasons about Albert Einstein in 2017 and Pablo Picasso in 2018. Scroll down to watch our nine exclusive video interviews with top Emmy contenders from the program.

The series chronicles the legendary musician’s rise from singing in her father’s, Reverend C.L. Franklin‘s (played by Courtney B. Vance), church to becoming a Grammy-winning global icon. Prior seasons of “Genius” earned a total of 17 Emmy nominations including back-to-back bids for Best Limited Series. Previous stars Geoffrey Rush (Einstein) and Antonio Banderas (Picasso) were also nominated in the lead actor category.

Erivo and Vance are each seeking their second Emmy wins. Erivo won a Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Best Musical Performance on “Today” with the Broadway cast of “The Color Purple.” Vance won Best Actor in a Limited Series in 2016 for his portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” In addition, various members of the crew have had their own luck on Emmy night before.

Director Anthony Hemingway picked up his first statuette for co-producing 2016’s Best Limited Series, “American Crime Story,” starring Vance. He was also nominated for directing one of those episodes, “Manna From Heaven.” Hair Department Head Louisa V. Anthony won her first Emmy in 2004 for her work on the HBO series “Carnivàle.” She received a previous nomination in 1998 for “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and a Daytime Emmy bid in 1994 for her hairstyles on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

“Genius: Aretha” was the most watched and highly acclaimed season of this anthology series to date. Will that result in even more Emmy nominations for the cast and crew? True-life stories have proven to do well with Emmy voters including recent Best Limited Series wins for shows about Sarah Palin (“Game Change” in 2012), Liberace (“Behind the Candelabra” in 2013), O.J. Simpson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” in 2016), Gianni Versace (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” in 2018) and those involved in the 1986 Chernobyl disaster (“Chernobyl” in 2019.) Follow the links below to see what some of the creative team behind “Genius: Aretha” have to say.

Cynthia Erivo, Actress

Courtney B. Vance, Actor

Anthony Hemingway, Director

Suzan-Lori Parks, Showrunner

Kevin McKnight, Cinematographer

Tim Galvin, Production Designer

Jennifer Bryan, Costume Designer

Louisa V. Anthony, Hair

Marietta Carter-Narcisse, Makeup

