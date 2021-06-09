‘Genius: Aretha’ showrunner Suzan-Lori Parks: ‘So many of us know her songs, but very few of us know her story’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“So many of us know her songs, but very few of us know her story,” says “Genius: Aretha” showrunner Suzan-Lori Parks about the life and career of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. “She endured trauma in her life as well as a lot of triumph,” so intercutting the story of her childhood with the greatness she achieved as an adult “really helps tell that story and develops up a deeper understanding of her genius.” We talked with Parks as part of our “Meet the Experts” TV showrunners panel. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The “Genius” anthology series chronicles a different historical figure every season, exploring greatness in various fields starting with scientist Albert Einstein in season one, followed by painter Pablo Picasso in season two and now musician Franklin. She’s played by Cynthia Erivo, who was “always the choice” for the iconic role.

Indeed, you’d be hard-pressed to find a performer better suited to the challenge of interpreting one of the greatest voices of the last century. Erivo pre-recorded her music for the series but also wanted to sing live while filming, and people on set “stopped moving and just listened so they could listen with their full body to her singing. It was absolutely exquisite, literally breathtaking.”

This isn’t the first time Parks has told the story of a legendary musician: she also wrote the screenplay for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” which was released earlier this year. But it is the first time she has been a showrunner for TV, for which she drew from her extensive experience in theater (she won a Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for her play “Topdog/Underdog”). For a stage production, as in television, you “have to work very collaboratively with your whole team, your team of designers, your director.”

That’s not unlike the work we see Franklin do in the recording studio in “Genius,” coaxing the right notes out of every musician to create a complete harmonious sound. As an artist, Franklin has “given us things that are enduring. Her way of making music is totally game-changing.”

