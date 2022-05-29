Geoff Zanelli (‘The First Lady’ composer): ‘I’m not really a history buff…I’m a story buff’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Composer Geoff Zanelli is the man behind the music of Showtime’s “The First Lady,” the anthology series documenting the political lives of Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson). Zanelli won an Emmy for his score of another historical project, 2005’s “Into the West” which focused on American expansion during the 1800s. However, the composer tells Gold Derby that the history is not what really interests him. “I’m not really a history buff,” he declares. “I’m a story buff and I’m a character buff, and that’s what I’m interested in.” Watch more of our exclusive video interview with Zanelli above.

Zanelli argues that he only needed to look at the performances of the three leads for inspiration. “I can’t think of a composer that wouldn’t want to get a phone call from someone saying we have Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer in a show,” he says. “The way that they inhabit and perform their roles is extraordinary.”

The composer believes that his score was meant to connect these three very different stories and help create a sense of transition between one first lady’s story and the other’s. “There’s a transitional element about it,” he argues. “That’s part of what I think is the fabric of the show, using the music.”

In attempting to connect the three eras –which cover more than a century of history — Zanelli resisted any urge to delineate the time periods with specific instrumentation or specific styles. “First off, the score would become a little difficult to track,” he explains. “Second, it starts to feel like you’re taking sides in a way. In other words, why are we giving Eleanor a certain sound when she’s equally powerful to Betty, to Michelle?”

Zanelli believes that his score for “The First Lady” is successful because of its lack of a more period sound. “My score rather quickly oriented itself more towards character and intimacy and specificity,” he says, “which I think — if I’m being blunt — is lacking in a lot of other productions and not in this one. I don’t think you can take my music from ‘The First Lady’ and put in another historical drama and have it work.”

