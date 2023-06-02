George Lopez (‘Lopez vs. Lopez’): ‘My favorite thing about the show would be my daughter’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“My favorite thing about the show would be my daughter,” admits George Lopez about starring on “Lopez vs. Lopez.” For our recent webchat he says, “We’re putting down these things that will be there forever. People will always be able to see it, and it’s great.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Lopez created the show with and stars alongside his daughter Mayan Lopez. George explains, “Just like when I was 11 years old and started to write jokes, when Mayan was 12 she said, ‘I want to be on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and I want to go to Chicago and study at Second City. It’s amazing. She’s ultimately part of me and her mother. Two very dramatic and funny people. That goes a long way. I’m very proud of what she’s been able to do in the past year.”

The idea for the NBC and Peacock series came from a series of TikTok videos Mayan made when she reconnected with her dad during the COVID 19 pandemic. He says, “We are able to tap into something that’s so personal in these times. Everyone seems to find something negative about a person’s life choices or opinions. It resonates with people. You are dealing with a fractured world; fractured relationships make sense.”

The series has just been renewed for a second season. His original sitcom, “The George Lopez Show,” aired for six seasons from 2002 to 2007. In the “Lopez vs. Lopez” Christmas episode, the cast from the former series made a special appearance. George reflects, “That might be the most meaningful episode of TV that I’ve done. When we were doing the table read, we got to the line, ‘hello family.’ I got emotional. It took me forever to compose myself to even do those two words. I’d been away from them for so long and then there we are again. Maybe one day I’ll do a show where it doesn’t matter. To me with everything I’ve done, everything mattered. It’d be great to come in to a show and just go, ‘ah, see ya tomorrow,’ rather than carry these things with you. But it’s really those things you carry that make the trip worth while.”

