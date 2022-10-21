Gina Prince-Bythewood (‘The Woman King’ director’) declares the work ethic of Viola Davis is ‘insane’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood launched her film career with the 2000 romantic sports drama “Love & Basketball,” which now is considered a cult classic. She would go on to shoot an adaptation of the female-driven book ‘The Secret Life of Bees’ in 2008. Meanwhile, she discovered a true talent with Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a troubled singer in the 2014 showbiz saga ‘Beyond the Lights.’

But Prince-Bythewood switched gears in 2020 and embraced the action genre with ‘The Old Guard,’ starring Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne. But her latest release, ‘The Woman King.’ is a throwback to the heroic action epics of yore, such as “The Last of the Mohicans,” “Braveheart,” “Gladiator” and “Spartacus.” The twist is that the mighty warriors known as the Agojir are Black women going through training for war in the West African kingdom of Dahomey in 1823. The headliner here is Oscar winner Viola Davis, who plays General Nanisca. She is tired of battle and hopes the younger generation of female fighters step up to attack the Oyo Empire.

“The Woman King” has turned into box office juggernaut, with a worldwide total box office of $76.5 million. While the brawny film is still in theaters, Prince-Bythewood brought her feminist action blockbuster to the four-day Middleburg Film Festival in Northern Virginia, which concluded on Sunday. While there, she received the fest’s Agnes Varda Trailblazing Award. Also, the festivities ended on a high note with a free concert featuring Terence Blanchard that included his score from the film.

Watch our exclusive video interview above where she discusses Davis. “It’s a magnificent performance,” her director declares.” “She is believable. Her work ethic is insane.”

The actress playing Nawi (South African actress Thuso Mbedu) is said to be 19 in the script, but she is actually 31. Prince-Bythewood says, “It’s so funny. My only concern with casting her is I thought she was 16. It just shows the beauty of us. We don’t age.”

One sequence has a character is remembering a sexual assault. Prince-Bythewood says she referenced Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony at Brett Kavanagh’s Supreme Court nomination hearing and she asked the actress to read Roxane Gay’s book “Hunger,” a memoir about Gay’s rape. She adds, “I just really want to be truthful about this. It’s what stays with you.”

