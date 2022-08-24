Glenn Close is your top choice to receive the 2023 SAG life achievement award [Poll Results]

While Glenn Close has yet to win an Oscar, she is your overwhelming choice to receive the 2023 Screen Actors Guild life achievement award. We recently hosted a poll about which actress should be selected for the prestigious SAG honor. Over 2,000 people voted worldwide, with 49.27% choosing Close. Following her in second place was Meryl Streep with 29.56%. See full poll results below.

The 2022 recipient of the honor was Dame Helen Mirren. There was no award given in 2021, but it was three men in a row before then (see list below). The following living people have already received this award and wouldn’t be chosen again (year referenced is from the ceremony; actors and actresses included): Joanne Woodward (1986), Robert Redford (1996), Angela Lansbury (1997), Clint Eastwood (2003), Julie Andrews (2007), James Earl Jones (2009), Dick Van Dyke (2013), Rita Moreno (2014), Carol Burnett (2016), Lily Tomlin (2017), Morgan Freeman (2018), Alan Alda (2019) and Robert De Niro (2020).

All 10 of the actresses featured in the poll had two things in common with typical decisions by this committee: at least 65 years old with a history of charitable and/or humanitarian works. Coming soon: we will offer a poll for male actors in the near future.

POLL RESULTS BELOW:

GLENN CLOSE (49.27%)

Eight-time Oscar nominee; three-time Emmy winner (“Serving in Silence,” “Damages”) in 14 nominations.

MERYL STREEP (29.56%)

Three-time Oscar winner (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice,” “The Iron Lady”) in 21 nominations; three-time Emmy winner (“Holocaust,” “Angels in America,” “Five Came Back”) in five nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

JANE FONDA (8.20%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Klute,” “Coming Home”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy winner (“The Dollmaker”) in five nominations; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

BARBRA STREISAND (3.10%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Funny Girl,” “A Star Is Born”) in five nominations; four-time Emmy winner (“My Name Is Barbra,” “Barbra: The Concert,” “Timeless”) in nine nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

SHIRLEY MACLAINE (2.95%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Terms of Endearment”) in six nominations; one-time Emmy winner (“Gypsy in My Soul”) in six nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

JESSICA LANGE (2.30%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Tootsie,” “Blue Sky”) in six nominations; three-time Emmy winner (“Grey Gardens,” “American Horror Story”) in 10 nominations.

GENA ROWLANDS (1.40%)

Two-time Oscar nominee; three-time Emmy winner (“The Betty Ford Story,” “Face of a Stranger,” “Hysterical Blindness”) in eight nominations; Honorary Academy Award.

SALLY FIELD (1.20%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Norma Rae,” “Places in the Heart”) in three nominations; three-time Emmy winner (“Sybil,” “E.R.,” “Brothers and Sisters”) in nine nominations; Kennedy Center Honors.

ALFRE WOODARD (1.20%)

One-time Oscar nominee; four-time Emmy winner (“Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law,” “Miss Evers’ Boys,” “The Practice”) in 18 nominations.

DIANE KEATON (0.80%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Annie Hall”) in four nominations; one-time Emmy nominee; AFI life achievement.

