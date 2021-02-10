Glenn Close will rise to 4th place for most Oscar nominations by an actress with bid for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

Glenn Close is almost certain to reap a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her scene-stealing role as Mamaw in the Netflix flick “Hillbilly Elegy.” This will be her eighth trip to the Academy Awards. But this three-timer at both the Emmys and Tonys is still without an Oscar. She last lost in 2019 to Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”). That gave her the dubious distinction of racking up the most defeats in Academy Awards history without ever scoring a win.

Closes’s pal Meryl Streep has endured far more losses. She holds the Oscar nominations record with 21 bids and was defeated in 18 of those races. But Streep has three Academy Awards on her mantle (a supporting trophy for “Kramer vs. Kramer” and two lead awards for “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”). That last win came at the expense of Close, who was on nomination #6 for “Albert Nobbs.”

Katharine Hepburn racked up an even dozen nominations, all in Best Actress, and four wins: “Morning Glory” 1933; “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” 1967; “The Lion in Winter” 1968; and “On Golden Pond” 1981.

Bette Davis places third on the list with 10 Best Actress nominations and two wins (“Dangerous” 1935; “Jezebel” 1938).

Close would join one of her idols, Geraldine Page, with eight apiece. Close should take heart from the fact that it took Page till nomination #8 to win. She took home the Best Actress award for “A Trip to Bountiful” in 1985. Page had an even number of nominations in the two acting races. Close would do the same.

Below, we catalog Glenn Close’s unlucky seven Oscar races to date:

Best Supporting Actress

1984: “The World According to Garp”

Lost to: Jessica Lange (“Tootsie)

1985: “The Big Chill”

Lost to: Linda Hunt (“The Year of Living Dangerously”)

1986: “The Natural”

Lost to: Peggy Ashcroft (“A Passage to India”)

Best Actress

1988: “Fatal Attraction”

Lost to: Cher (“Moonstruck”)

1989: “Dangerous Liaisons”

Lost to: Jodie Foster (“The Accused”)

2012: “Albert Nobbs”

Lost to: Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”)

2019: “The Wife”

Lost to: Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

