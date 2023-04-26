Glenn Garland (‘Poker Face’ editor): ‘In a Rian Johnson show, it’s all about these little breadcrumbs’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“In a Rian Johnson show, it’s all about these little breadcrumbs,” reveals editor Glenn Garland about the secret to editing a genre-bending murder mystery like Peacock’s hit new series “Poker Face.” For our recent webchat he explains that while each episode revolves around a mystery to be solved, the show still needs to be grounded by believable performances and storylines, so “that the audience knows where they are, and that they feel like they’re in safe hands every step of the way,” adding that “the key is, if something’s heightened, you still have to believe that the character believes everything that they’re saying, and there’s not a false moment. So with editing, it’s really about calibrating everything as far as, never wanting the audience to go, ‘wait, I’m watching a show.’ You want it to be like ‘I’m living this episode’ [and] trying to reveal the subtext of these characters, their internal life, and having it suddenly come out through their expressions, through their inflections and through their eyes.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Poker Face” was created by Oscar-nominated writer/director Johnson (“Knives Out,” “Glass Onion”), who also serves as co-showrunner alongside producer writer/producer sisters Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman. The “case-of-the-week” murder mystery stars Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne (“Orange is the New Black,” “Russian Doll”) as Charlie Cale, a casino worker on the run from her nefarious casino bosses. As Charlie tries to stay one step ahead of casino head of security Cliff LeGrand (Emmy nominee Benjamin Bratt) in a cross-country cat-and-mouse game, she becomes inevitably entangled in a mysterious death of a stranger on each stop along the way.

The series harkens back to the classic whodunnits of yesteryear, like Emmy-winning favorites “Columbo” and “Murder, She Wrote” and the more recent comedy-tinged “Monk,” as Charlie finds herself in the thick of the action in every town, truck stop and resting place, solving mysterious murders aided by her uncanny ability to tell when people are lying to her. Lyonne portrays the scrappy amateur detective with her trademark droll wit and sarcasm, alongside a star-studded cast of guest actors including Lil Rey Howery, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Tim Blake Nelson and Ron Perlman, Oscar nominees Hong Chau, Stephanie Hsu, Nick Nolte and Chole Sevigny, Emmy winners Ellen Barkin, Cherry Jones and S. Epatha Merkerson and Emmy nominee Judith Light, to name just a few.

Garland is a television and film editor with more than 20 years of industry experience on genre series like “The Vampire Diaries,” “Preacher” and “Banshee” and films such as the 2007 remake of horror classic “Halloween” and its sequel “Halloween II.” Coming on board as one of four editors on the series, Garland edited the second and fourth episodes of the season before tackling the season finale. For Garland, his priority is to hint at a character’s motivations by revealing the subtext behind each scene. “When I’m approaching a scene,” he says, “I’ll read that scene and I’ll try to think about what is this scene trying to say? What is the essence? Because a lot of times, characters don’t say what they’re thinking. There’s the subtle lies that people tell to create drama in a scene. So, how can we get at the subtext without overtly pushing it into something that becomes broad or crossing that line. And so after I read the scene, then I think about what is that scene telling me? And then it’s all about looking at the different performances and having them lead me from what my perceptions of that scene were, and having those performances tell me where to go. Sometimes, if I’m not getting a performance that I want from a scene, then it becomes a little bit more tricky. Maybe I need to be playing the scene on this other person’s reaction and letting it land on them. And then sometimes as an audience, it’s all about what the audience also needs, because sometimes you’re withholding information, and sometimes you want them to know exactly what’s happening.”

