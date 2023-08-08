Gold Derby editors predict the major Emmy drama winners with final voting days away [WATCH]

Whenever Gold Derby senior editors Denton Davidson, Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and news and features editor Ray Richmond get together over Zoom these days, the discussion quickly turns to a debate over the various major Emmy races. The intensity in their conversation reached a fever pitch last week with the approach of final-round Emmy voting taking place August 17-28. Will their expert chat help influence voters? Hope springs eternal. Watch the exclusive video of their entire four-way slugfest (moderated by Dixon) above. The analysis will be presented in three posted installments, with the second covering drama categories today (26:11 – 43:25 in the video).

DRAMA SERIES

(Nominees: “Andor,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “”House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” “Yellowjackets”)

All right, so let’s start off here by getting serious. This category is considered the biggest lock at the 2023 Emmys. It’s all but certain that “Succession” will be taking home the drama series prize on Primetime Emmy night (whenever that happens to be), and in fact there doesn’t even seem to be a serious contender. Well sure, “The White Lotus” was no slouch in the nominations, earning a whopping 23 to “Succession’s” 27. And it did win 10 Emmys last year. But those 10 victories also came for “White Lotus” when it competed in limited series. Now it’s in drama, where the big kids play. In fact, on Gold Derby, 1836 voters are picking “Succession” to win, while the other seven nominees have 149 voted between them combined.

“I think ‘White Lotus’ is the only show that could possibly pull off an upset,” Dixon believes.

“Yeah,” agrees Montgomery, “‘Succession’ and then ‘White Lotus’ in that runner-up spot. ‘White Lotus’ is the only show within striking distance because I think ‘Succession’ has got this.”

“It’s ‘Succession’,” Richmond concurs, “and then ‘White Lotus.’ I didn’t think ‘White Lotus’ was going to do nearly as well as it did in the nominations because it started out in a whole different category genre. But clearly voters are madly in love with this show. It would be great to live in a world where ‘Better Call Saul’ could pull off an upset in its last season, but I don’t see it happening.”

Davidson doesn’t see it happening, either. He’s going with “Succession” for the win while voicing great respect for “White Lotus” and its potential to surprise in some categories. “There’s a lot of underestimation of ‘White Lotus’ because of how well it did last year, and I think it’s going to do a little bit better than our odds say in some of the other categories. People love (‘White Lotus’ creator-producer-writer) Mike White.”

DRAMA ACTOR

(Nominees: Jeff Bridges for “The Old Man,” Brian Cox for “Succession,” Kieran Culkin for “Succession,” Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul,” Pedro Pascal for “The Last of Us,” Jeremy Strong for “Succession”)

Culkin has broken out to a healthy lead in the Gold Derby combined odds ahead of the second-place Strong and third-place Odenkirk (still searching for “Better Call Saul’s” first win in any category). And for the first time, Davidson concurs on the choice. “Before,” he says, “I just had a feeling the television academy didn’t respect him enough as an actor after being a child star and the whole narrative of being Macaulay Culkin’s brother. But now I think he’s earned their respect and proven himself in terms of how great an actor and performer he is. This will be his year.”

Richmond doesn’t agree, thinking it’s again Strong’s year after he won in 2020 and lost last year. “I just think he’s so good on that show. Sometimes, that’s what it comes down to.” Dixon would like to pick Odenkirk but isn’t quite convinced enough to pull that trigger, so he’s sticking with Culkin. “A lot of people will be cheering if (Odenkirk) wins,” he adds.

As for Montgomery, he’s going with a longshot currently fourth in the Gold Derby combined odds, Pascal. “I had him in the nomination round, and that was before ‘The Last of Us’ did so much better than I was expecting it to do,” he notes. “The acting branch really likes this show, and the actors really love Pedro. He’s nominated in different categories for three Emmys this year, his first three. And there’s the Lee Jung-jae factor, how he beat the ‘Succession’ actors who split the vote in all likelihood while winning for ‘Squid Game.’ I have Kieran second.”

DRAMA ACTRESS

(Nominees: Sharon Horgan for “Bad Sisters,” Melanie Lynskey for “Yellowjackets,” Elisabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Bella Ramsey for “The Last of Us,” Keri Russell for “The Diplomat,” Sarah Snook for “Succession”)

Like “Succession” in drama series, star Snook has been well out in front in the Gold Derby count since making the move from supporting to lead several months ago. Since noms were announced, she’s been running away with the race, with Lynskey and Ramsey tied for a very distant second. It looks very like like a competition that’s already been decided, with Snook the heaviest favorite on the most heavily-favorited show. There isn’t much debate about it among the editors, either. Their consensus: Snook is no schnook.

“This is the easiest category for me and I’m not even going to think about it for the rest of the time we’re forecasting these,” Davidson declares.

“For me, this is a category I’m not thinking about much,” Dixon chimes in. “I think Sarah’s got it. Her character was also featured way more in this past season than ever before, making the jump from supporting to lead totally warranted.”

“Yeah, I think this category broke perfectly for Sarah,” Montgomery agrees. “The fact that ‘Yellowjackets’ underperformed as drastically as it did, even losing the Christina Ricci nomination it had in supporting a year ago, speaks volumes. I have Ramsey ranked second, but she’s a teenage actor on a zombie show, so…”

Richmond concurs about Snook but notes, “I do think that Keri Russell is a little bit underestimated for ‘The Diplomat.’ I have her at number two. The show is underappreciated and underrated, and so is she. In a different year where Snook doesn’t put on the performance of her life, I think Keri has a shot.”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

(Nominees: F. Murray Abraham for “The White Lotus,” Nicholas Braun for “Succession,” Michael Imperioli for “The White Lotus,” Theo James for “The White Lotus,” Matthew Macfadyen for “Succession,” Alan Ruck for “Succession,” Will Sharpe for “The White Lotus,” Alexander Skarsgard for “Succession”)

In a category populated by four “Succession” and four “White Lotus” actors, last year’s winner Macfadyen is the runaway leader in the Gold Derby combined odds. Skarsgard is second, but the gap between first and second places is more than 1,600 votes – to be precise as of this writing, 1,727 to 87. “Because of the even split of the actors between the two shows, you have a potential vote-splitting nightmare scenario,” Richmond points out. “But this is Macfadyen’s race. The people aren’t wrong. I love Ruck and would love to see him pull off a colossal upset, but I don’t see it.”

All four editors in fact are also in fact going with Macfadyen, “I feel like those four ‘White Lotus’ actors will pull from each other more than any of these ‘Succession’ actors will pull from Matthew,” Montgomery believes. “My highest-ranking ‘White Lotus’ actor is F. Murray Abraham, based solely on name recognition and career reputation.”

“I think people are disagreeing with me because he’s last on our odds, but I like Theo James and I’ve been saying throughout Emmy season that I expected him to get nominated when it was a hundred to one odds against him. I think he’s most likely from ‘The White Lotus’ to win. So I’m championing him. I have him in third place. If there’s a ‘White Lotus’ upset, it’s going to be for Theo.”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

(Nominees: Jennifer Coolidge for “The White Lotus,” Elizabeth Debicki for “The Crown,” Meghann Fahy for “The White Lotus,” Sabrina Impacciatore for “The White Lotus,” Aubrey Plaza for “The White Lotus,” Rhea Seehorn for “Better Call Saul,” J. Smith-Cameron for “Succession,” Simona Tabasco for “The White Lotus”)

If there is any sure thing for “The White Lotus” this year, it would figure to be Coolidge, who has been a frontrunner from the dawn of Emmy season after sweeping through awards season with triumphs all over everywhere (including at the 2022 Emmys). She’s a runaway chart-topper at Gold Derby over Seehorn in a distant second and looks as close to unbeatable as a nominee can be. No self-respecting editor would dare vote against her.

Oh wait – Marcus James Dixon, what was that?

“I have Rhea Seehorn winning this,” he announces before he can be laughed off the Zoom, “and I realize that’s crazy because…Daniel, are you laughing at me”

“Honestly, I do think Coolidge is vulnerable,” Montgomery emphasizes, “but the thing with Seehorn is, as much as her fans and critics have loved her, this is only her second nomination. She was snubbed year after year after year. (Voters) were never really that into here performance. So I do think if Jennifer suffers from vote-splitting, there’s only one ‘Succession’ actor in the race…I would say J. Smith-Cameron could be your Tobias Menzies. So I don’t think it’s impossible.”

Richmond doesn’t see that scenario playing out, even with a ginormous five “White Lotus” performers nominated. “They love Coolidge, that was clear last year,” he believes. “She probably won this year’s Emmy based on her acceptance speech last year, which was hilarious. I just don’t see Jennifer losing.”

Neither does Davidson, who believes part of what plagues “Better Call Saul” and its players like Seehorn is its positioning on AMC, which once was an Emmy juggernaut with “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” but no more. “We all know that Emmy voters have three channels, and AMC isn’t one of them,” he says. “I don’t think (voters) have Jennifer Coolidge fatigue.”

